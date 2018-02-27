Dogtown: Nutmeg and Hunter, friendly and frisky

Lots of people gave themselves a doggie Valentine last week; five dogs adopted on Friday alone! Just that would make me happy, but in addition our sweet older girl Grace went to a special hospice home after it was discovered that she had cancer. The knowledge that she will be loved and kept comfortable for the time she has left is very heart warming.

These two dogs featured today have happy stories also, though they are still waiting for the part where they get adopted. Nutmeg and Hunter are good examples of how the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and Redwood Pals Rescue work together to help dogs find a better life.

Nutmeg is a 2-year-old mixed breed female. Queensland Heeler mix is what it says on her kennel card, though is often the case, it is very hard to tell. She is about 55 to 60 pounds with medium length hair in white and tan.

She was pretty shy when she first arrived at the shelter and wasn’t sure what to think about the different people coming and going around her. Shelter staff marked “work with me” on her card and let us know she needed some assistance to make it to the adoptable wing.

She figured it out pretty quickly though that the people were there to help her, bringing food and bedding and taking her out for walks. Where she used to stand at the back of the kennel when we approached, she is now ready and waiting to get leashed up and go for a walk. It’s a good feeling to be able to tell shelter staff that a dog is ready to be retested and watch them pass into adoptables. Nutmeg is very dog friendly and seems to get along with all of the dogs that she meets. She is still perfecting her leash manners about where we like her to walk, but that will continue to improve as she gains experience on the leash. This is a nice friendly dog who would fit in well in a variety of homes, with or without other dogs for company. Come meet Nutmeg today! She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped already and is available through the shelter.

Hunter is one of the recent Labrador retrievers that have arrived at the shelter recently, all unrelated as far as we can tell. He is a young dog, estimated to be about a year old. He was more shy than Nutmeg on his arrival, but has also come around with gentle handling and is now doing well with the volunteers. One of his volunteer friends says “I love Hunter! He’s so easy to walk, loves treats, and affection.” Another of his fans says “Hunter is a gorgeous lab mix, eager to please and a serious ball dog! I’m betting Hunter won’t be at the shelter very long.” This is a bigger dog, probably around 75 pounds. He will do best with a gentle and confident owner who can continue to help him to see that the world doesn’t have to be a scary place for him. Come on out to the shelter and toss a few tennis balls for Hunter and see if he is the dog for you! He is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations and also available through the shelter.

The shelter is running reduced adoption fees for at least one more week (through Friday, Feb. 23) so this is a great time to adopt. Open hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information at (707) 840-9132.















