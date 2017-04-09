Dogtown: Pilot & Jumbo are looking for a soft landing

A brief attack of writer’s block inspired me to read over old columns for ideas. I was happy to see how many dogs have moved on to happy homes since they were featured here.

Did you find your family friend here in this column? I’d love to know about it if so. Many people have told me that they enjoy reading about the dogs, even if adopting is not in their plans. I appreciate hearing that and hope that one of the purposes of having this space is just to keep up the awareness that there are shelter and foster dogs available.

The county shelter is where Humboldt County’s lost and abandoned animals end up; they are not chosen for particular qualities or breeds. The shelter really is just that – a safe, clean, warm place for unhomed pets. They arrive in all forms – well-trained family dogs, lively young pups, quiet older dogs, loyal street-smart dogs and often dogs between 10 months and 2 years old, who seem to have disappointed their previous owners by not magically training themselves. The shelter and Redwood Pals give them a chance to find responsible loving homes.

At this writing the shelter remains completely full, despite lots of recent adoptions. March has been a rough month for incoming dogs. Redwood Pals was at the shelter at 8 o’clock on a Friday night, ushering a sweet old dog out to a last-minute foster so that there would be a kennel open for four puppies that had been abandoned in Garberville and were sitting in crates in the driveway … This isn’t the shelter’s fault. There is a problem in our community that there are so many dogs abandoned. How do we prevent this? I hope potential adopters will continue to consider the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and Redwood Pals Rescue while solutions to dog overpopulation are explored. Both of these organizations have Facebook pages with lovely photos and descriptions of the dogs (kitties too on the HCAS page).

The shelter has a big guy available for adoption. Jumbo is his shelter name and he fits that description!

Jumbo is a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees male. I don’t know what he weighs but he fills the kennel front when he stands sideways. He is a big gentle boy, easy to walk on the leash. He stood patiently for at least half an hour while one of the volunteers tackled his beautiful but tangled coat. He seems to be friendly to other dogs and is mostly just overwhelmed at being in the shelter, though he is quickly adjusting to the routine and is happy to see the volunteers each day. He would do best with a little space to move around in. A nice yard with a fence higher than 4 feet would be preferred.

Jumbo is an affectionate dog and will bond well with a loving owner. Come see this lovely dog at the Humboldt County Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Jumbo is neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals has a collection of available dogs, and, with the shelter being so full, we can expect to have more before this goes to press … We have just recently updated our album of Adoptable Dogs on our Facebook page. Check it out for photos and descriptions of the dogs. Redwood Pals is the main safety net for dogs that don’t work out at the shelter for whatever reason. We work with other local rescues to help save good dogs. We are limited in how many we can take by how many spaces we have at our own homes or with fosters. We are always looking for more foster homes, but we also want potential adopters to meet our dogs. Adoptions let our pups have their own forever homes and also make space to save another life.

One of our sweetest dogs is available again for adoption. The chemistry just wasn’t right in the home where he was adopted. Pilot is a little over a year, some sort of Lab or Border Collie mix. He has never met a dog he didn’t like and loves to run and play. He is fairly submissive and other dogs feel comfortable with him. Pilot is housebroken and crate-trained. He has lived in a home with cats and children and been fine with both. Pilot loves the water and has even been known to do laps in a wading pool! See our FB photos for proof! This dog will make some family very happy.

To meet Pilot, please email us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707)839-9692. Pilot is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all of his vaccinations.















