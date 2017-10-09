Dogtown: Quincey & Aries, a pair of fine young fellows

Some days, it does get a little grim in the world of dog rescue. I am still in search of the solution to too many stray dogs in our community; if you have ideas, I’d love to hear from you! I have been heartened by the number of responses I received about spay and neuter legislation, including some thoughtful commentary in opposition to that idea.

Fortunately, there are always plenty of happy dogs around to cheer me up! Here are two cheerful pups for your perusal.

First up is Quincey, a young adult male who appears to be a Lab and Pit mix. This handsome boy has a lot going for him. One of his best features is his ability to display some impulse control. He is eager and happy, but does not jump up on people. For a young dog, he has pretty good leash manners.

He is quite playful and enjoys the kiddie pool in the play area, as befits his Lab heritage! Though he is quite active, he is gentle and well-mannered and pays attention to what’s going on around him. That, along with his love of treats, should make him easy to train. He always takes his treats very gently.

An interesting side note: Quincey is kenneled next to the last two of Winnie’s puppies and to say there is a resemblance would be an understatement. They have the same face markings and the same speckled feet and noses, not to mention the similar gentle personalities. We weren’t able to check with Winnie to see if she recognized Quincey, but it sure has the rest of us wondering.

Quincey is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and is available from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. The shelter is open Monday through Friday. More info is available at (707) 840-9132.

Here’s a fellow who’s been in the background at Redwood Pals for a while and is ready to make an entrance! Beautiful Aries has been staying in a foster home with his friend Mamacita (also available for adoption). He’s been working on his manners and social skills and he’s got them in good working order, ready to show his own forever family what a good boy he is!

Aries goes to Sunday dog class and on one of our weekly pack walks. He has been good on the leash and excellent with the other dogs. Recently, he had a great time with one of the young male dogs from the shelter that came to class. Even though the other dog’s introduction skills were a little rough, Aries was patient and they were able to play and have a great time!

Aries is a mixed breed mutt of about a year and a half. He is neutered, vaccinated, housebroken and gets along well with other dogs. He has shown interest in the fowl at his foster home and would probably be better in a home without cats or chickens, though his drive is not intense and he can easily be called away.

Let us know if you would like to meet this nice young dog! You can reach us at redwoopalsrescue@gmail.com or by calling (707) 839-9692. You can also follow us on Facebook at Redwood Pals Rescue.







