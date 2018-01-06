Dogtown: Ring in the new year with Freckles and Sadie

Happy New Year! I hope 2018 is starting off well for you and that all of your pets got through the celebrations without too much distress.

Redwood Pals has a special dog in our little Freckles. Freckles is a male cattle dog mix, just about a year old and about 45 pounds. Freckles is completely deaf but was lucky enough to land with a foster who has already started training him with vibration and hand signals.

He is so smart and responsive! Freckles knows all of his basic commands and has potential for agility work as well. Freckles is housebroken and crate-trained. He loves other dogs and all humans. His most favorite activity is fetching, but he also makes a great running buddy. Overall, he is just a sweet and happy pup! If you are wondering why his foster doesn’t just keep him, the answer is that she would have loved to, but a family emergency came up and she has to be gone for an indefinite period.

You know this is a good dog when the foster doesn’t really want to say goodbye. If you would like to meet Freckles and take up where his foster has left off, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692. Freckles is neutered, current on vaccinations and can be microchipped at adoption.

The shelter has a large selection of available dogs right now, including about half a dozen puppies. One of the puppies available is Sadie, a 3-month-old puppy that came in to the shelter with a case of sarcoptic mange, which is the contagious kind. She spent some time in isolation at the shelter and then was lucky enough to snag a foster that could take her home to recuperate.

I walked right by Sadie without recognizing her this week; she looks so different now that she has hair again! This puppy was very patient with her treatment which included a lot of baths and lotion applications.

She has been good at entertaining herself with her toys and is so appreciative of attention from the volunteers! Sadie is fully recovered now; there is no chance of infecting another animal in the home.

Come meet this sweet little girl at the shelter and see what a good puppy she is!

The shelter is open Monday through Friday at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville.

Sadie is spayed, microchipped and current on her vaccinations. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.















