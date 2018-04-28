Dogtown: Rocky the Superdog’s double life, plus puppies!

Shelter dog Rocky leads a double life. Weekdays, he’s just another black and white Staffordshire Terrier mix waiting to be noticed at the shelter, but on the weekend he becomes a superdog, spreading joy and kisses to a whole community of canine-deprived students!

Shelter management, working with Redwood Pals Rescue, is allowing Rocky to go home with one of his special volunteer friends on the weekends when the shelter is closed. The premise is that it provides the dog with a mini-vacation and gives us valuable information about how they behave outside of the shelter environment. Of course everyone worries that a respite weekend will make the dog balk at returning to the shelter on Monday morning, but that has not proven to be the case. Rocky has willingly returned to his kennel and been obviously more relaxed throughout the week.

Rocky is a young male dog, just a little over a year old, with a wrestler’s physique and a rolling gait. An accident left him with a cropped tail, but with his spirits intact. Rocky’s weekend retreats have given us the knowledge that he is housebroken, friendly with people and other dogs, knows Sit and Down and is crate-trained. His volunteer buddy says, “Rocky enjoys taking naps, eating, hanging out, listening to music and watching TV. But he also enjoys going for long walks and playing with toys.

As he is still a young dog he is still learning his manners but is food-motivated and a quick learner.” Rocky was spotted at various spots around HSU last weekend, including scaling the steps of Founder’s Hall and napping through a workshop! Rocky is waiting for adoption at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Come meet him today! More information is available at petharbor.com or by calling (707) 840-9132.

The shelter will be open on Saturday, May 12, from noon to 4 pm for adoptions. Stop by the shelter beforehand and fill out an adoption application if you are considering attending this special weekend event so that you will be able to take your chosen dog or cat home on that day!

Redwood Pals Rescue has been fostering a mama dog and her nine pups who arrived at the shelter when the little ones were just a few days old. The puppies are about four weeks old now and getting cuter by the minute. They will be available for adoption when they are eight to 10 weeks old. If you have been thinking about adding a puppy to your family this summer, please consider these.

The mama is a smaller-sized mixed breed dog, probably about 35 pounds. She has a short tan and white coat and a cow dog build. The puppies are all white and black with medium length fur. Dad could be a Border Collie mix, though it is always hard to tell exactly. There are five males and four females in the litter. If you would like to meet these puppies, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692.

This week’s Pepper update is that he is still waiting for adoption. Remember that when you adopt an adult dog, you usually get to skip the stages of chewing and housebreaking that come with a puppy. They may not have the super-cute factor going for them, but you will know more about their personalities.

We want every adoption to be a successful and permanent one. We are always happy to help people find the right match among the shelter and rescue dogs so please contact us at Redwood Pals if you would like our match-making assistance!















