Dogtown: Smooshie Odie & shorty Sparky shall prove to be sturdy sidekicks

Summer is almost here and the Humboldt County Animal Shelter is ready to send its adoptable dogs home with new families for some summer fun! At this writing, there are 34 dogs in the adoptable section. The shelter was designed for a maximum of 24 adoptable dogs, so you can see the problem.
On the plus side, they are all good dogs who have passed their temperament tests and deserve to nd dependable homes. So, the shelter is offering a special on adoption fees for the month of June. All adoptable dogs are available for about the cost of a vet visit, even though they are spayed and neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! All that’s left to do is license them at your municipality, which in Arcata is only $15 for an altered dog.
One of the dogs up for adoption is little Sparky – not the sculpture from the Kinetic Sculpture Race, but shelter dog Sparky, who did get to accompany the Sparky sculpture on the last day of the race. His friends from Redwood Pals Rescue brought him to the river crossing at Fernbridge and then into Ferndale for the finish. He was one happy dog and fit right in with Sparky’s black dog entourage!
This was such a good example of how different the dogs are once they get out of the shelter environment and validates the pleas to make sure potential adopters leave time to see adoptable dogs outside the kennels. Sparky rode well in the car, was nicely behaved on the leash, got along great with all the dogs he met (and there were a bunch!) and was friendly with all the people large and small that met him and spoke with us. And while he barks in his kennel in hopes of getting chosen to go out for a walk, he did not bark once all day long on his big outing.
The race ran late and Sparky didn’t have time to get back to the shelter so he spent the night in a Redwood Pals home. He made minimal fuss and settled in well in a crate for the night. This is an easy dog to be around.
Sparky is a sturdy little mix of big dog and little dog. Possible breeds in his mix are Dachshund, Bassett or Corgi on the short side, and Lab or Pit on the taller side. He is guesstimated to be about 6 years old. We checked him out with cats at the shelter and it looked like he would not be a natural with them; training would be required if he were to go to a home with cats. As mentioned above, he did well with a crate for sleeping. Sparky is also housetrained.
Another black dog that would have fit right in to Sparky’s kinetic crew is the cute smooshy-faced Boxer mix named Odie. Odie is a young male, a little under a year old. Odie has the disadvantage of having all-black facial features, which are much harder to see in a kennel walk-by. The volunteers regularly remark on what a nice dog he is, but he is often overlooked by the potential adopters.
Odie is friendly and playful and ripe for additional obedience training. He is attentive and treat motivated which is a good combination for training!
Both Sparky and Odie are available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. The shelter is open Monday through Friday. The current adoptable pets are listed on petharbor.com and updated hourly. More information is available at (707) 840-9132. Remember that sale prices apply for the whole month of June!