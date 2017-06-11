Dogtown: Smooshie Odie & shorty Sparky shall prove to be sturdy sidekicks

The race ran late and Sparky didn’t have time to get back to the shelter so he spent the night in a Redwood Pals home. He made minimal fuss and settled in well in a crate for the night. This is an easy dog to be around.

Sparky is a sturdy little mix of big dog and little dog. Possible breeds in his mix are Dachshund, Bassett or Corgi on the short side, and Lab or Pit on the taller side. He is guesstimated to be about 6 years old. We checked him out with cats at the shelter and it looked like he would not be a natural with them; training would be required if he were to go to a home with cats. As mentioned above, he did well with a crate for sleeping. Sparky is also housetrained.

Another black dog that would have fit right in to Sparky’s kinetic crew is the cute smooshy-faced Boxer mix named Odie. Odie is a young male, a little under a year old. Odie has the disadvantage of having all-black facial features, which are much harder to see in a kennel walk-by. The volunteers regularly remark on what a nice dog he is, but he is often overlooked by the potential adopters.