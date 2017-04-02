Dogtown: Sweet as can be

The Humboldt County Animal Shelter does an amazing job of rescuing, sheltering, reuniting and adopting out animals. In 2016, close to 1,500 dogs and cats came into the shelter. That number doesn’t account for the rabbits, Guinea pigs, snakes, roosters, chickens and ducks that occasionally arrive as well!

In the best scenario, animals come to the shelter with current tags or a microchip and are quickly reunited with their people. There are several Facebook groups, notably Humboldt Paws Cause and Humboldt Lost and Found Pets, that are invaluable in posting notices of missing or found pets. These keep many animals out of the shelter and help notify owners when their animals are at the shelter.

Over 50 percent of dogs that came to the shelter last year were returned to their owners. The number for cats is lower, around 25 percent, but that is because many of the cats that end up at the shelter are feral and probably didn’t have an owner to start with. (As a side note, the number of incoming cats has dropped by a huge amount over the last few years, due in large part to the efforts of local organizations that do spay and neuter outreach and cat colony trap, alter and release.)

When the number of animals coming in to the shelter is about the same (or less} as the number going out to reuniting or adoption, everything goes smoothly. Stormy weather, noisy holidays, or baby animal seasons can throw everything into a mess. Currently, there are more dogs in the shelter than there are kennel spaces. Small dogs are in freestanding enclosures in the cat rooms to make room for the bigger dogs who need a kennel.

The hard part is that when there are more animals, dogs especially, it is harder to give everyone the quality attention than they need. Less attention and more dogs equals more stress on everyone. These are the times when more dogs fail their temperament tests, especially if they are timid and overwhelmed by the whole noisy situation.

Rescuers are working overtime to help in many ways. The public can help by considering adopting their next dog from the shelter or encouraging their friends to do the same.

Just recently, our two longest dog residents, Loki and Nikko, were adopted. Like so many of the adoptable dogs, they were even better once they were out of the shelter and had a chance to decompress and just be regular dogs. Loki’s adopter said “Loki is doing amazing! He has really been blossoming with all of our attention.” Nikko’s adopter reported, “Nikko is so happy and enjoying being spoiled rotten. We love him to pieces!” We love these stories!

If you’ve been considering a canine addition to your family, there are lots to choose from at the shelter right now. Among our more recent arrivals were these four puppy sisters. They are such sweeties that staff named them for cookies and candies! Taffy, Oreo, Snickers and Caramel are about four months old, a great age to join a new family. Staff is guessing that these are Treeing Walker Hound mixes.

They are playful and surprisingly good on the leash for dogs that had probably never seen a leash before arriving at the shelter. The pups seem to understand about going potty when out on a walk, so housebreaking should not be much of an issue. They each have slightly different personalities, so spending a little time with them will help adopters figure out which one is the right match. The girls will be spayed before leaving the shelter and are micro-chipped and current on their vaccinations. They are available at the

Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave in McKinleyville, near the airport. The shelter is

open Monday through Friday, with later hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please come by and check

out these dogs and their friends. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals Rescue has been keeping very busy with helping the shelter dogs, feeding and vaccinating

homeless dogs, transporting dogs out of the area to family and breed rescues and trying to keep our

foster and home dogs exercised and cared for! We can always use help, especially with fostering dogs.

Please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or (707) 839-9692. You can also follow us on

Facebook at Redwood Pals Rescue.