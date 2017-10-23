Dogtown: Sweet Simba and radiant Rolo

American Humane established Adopt-A-Dog Month in October 1981 as an annual event to encourage people to save lives and enhance their own lives by adopting a dog from a shelter or rescue group. Thirty-six years later, that message is as strong, true and important as ever, as millions of dogs in shelters await adoption every year.

At this writing, there are 24 dogs in the adoptable section of the shelter. Six of these are puppies, and any of those that are still available Saturday, Oct. 21 will be at our Adoption Pawty at Arcata Pet Supply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be adult dogs making an appearance as well. Come on out and meet the dogs and enjoy refreshments and a photo booth too! Adoption applications will be available for the dogs; adoptions will be completed at the shelter. Rain will not cancel this event, so don’t let that stop you from meeting our little friends!

Last week we featured our longest resident, Diesel. Our second-longest resident at the shelter is Simba. Simba had been something of a frequent flyer at the shelter, as his previous owner seemed to have a hard time taking care of him and eventually just left him there. Fortunately for Simba, the shelter isn’t really a bad place to land if you like a warm place to sleep and regular meals. Of course, a home would be even better!

I recently took Simba to dog class and was very pleasantly surprised by how well-behaved he was. He rode nicely in the car on the way there and demonstrated good manners during class. I walked him on a variation of a Gentle Leader-type collar and he heeled and halted like a champ. He was very attentive and seemed to be having a good time to boot. Simba was good with the other dogs, both male and female. This big guy would make a great walking companion and housemate. He is quiet in his kennel and enjoys a nice bed to lie on and soft toys to carry and cuddle. Simba is housebroken and does not shred his toys.

Simba is about 6 years old. He is a larger breed mix. He could be some kind of mix of Mastiff, Pit Bull, Shepherd or Ridgeback. Simba is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations. He would do best in a home without cats. Meet Simba at the Humboldt County Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. The shelter is open Monday through Friday; more info is available at (707) 840-9132.

Rescue groups are also part of Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month. Redwood Pals Rescue’s dogs are mostly dogs from the county shelter that needed a little extra help. This week’s featured dog is our goofy friend, Rolo. Rolo is a Doberman and Ridgeback mix, estimated to be about 10 years old. He has had good times and bad in his life. The most recent incarnation before he came to the shelter was a situation where he was left tied out on a chain. Yuck! You would think that would make him a sad dog, but in fact he seems to be still quite cheerful and happy. He was cared for once; you can tell in his manners and gentleness, as well as his having been neutered previously.

Rolo is quite good with kitties, and seems fine with friendly dogs. He is very affectionate and loves to get pettings. His human contact was rare in his last home and now he needs a little practice learning to curb his enthusiasm when he gets excited. I have found that it doesn’t take much to help him know what behavior is appropriate and what is not. Redwood Pals will provide an initial training session with Rolo to help him settle in and further training if needed. The foster we had lined up for him fell through because a dog that they watch once a week wanted to hurt poor Rolo.

Do you have a quiet spot for a sweet older dog? He will reward you tenfold for any affection given. Rolo is housebroken, quiet in his kennel and not destructive with his bedding. He is neutered and current on vaccinations. He is still at the shelter as of this writing. An adopter is always best, but a foster would help Rolo also. Please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707)839-9692 if you would like to meet Rolo or would like more information.















