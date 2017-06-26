Dogtown: Take a close look at Camo; get a taste of Saffron

Two more weeks remain at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter for the June Dog Adoption Fee Reductions!

Dogs are getting adopted – yay! – and the shelter staff are hoping to keep the dog population down with the Fourth of July on the horizon. The goal is always to have more dogs going out than coming in … I know everyone reading this already knows to keep your dogs and cats safe and securely contained with the Fourth coming up. I’ll remind you again next week!

Six of the seven dogs that Redwood Pals took to the Kinetic Sculpture Race have been adopted! Handsome Harley is still waiting for his forever home, though. He is one of the most dog-friendly dogs we’ve ever seen. He likes big dogs, small dogs, puppies and both males and females. If you have a dog that needs a buddy, please come to the shelter and check out Harley.

One of Harley’s friends that is also hoping for a real home soon is gentle lab boy Camo. Camo is a chocolate lab mix, guesstimated to be about 3 years old. Volunteers describe Camo as a happy and easygoing dog. He knows quite a few basic commands, including come and sit and has a very cute version of shake, first with one paw and then with both. Camo is an easy walker with nice leash manners.

Camo is yet another dog best viewed outside of his kennel. He can be a little shy with people walking by and staring at him in the kennel, but out on a walk he’s a different, much more confident, dog.

Camo earned his name as a result of some patchiness of his fur when he first arrived. The names assigned to the shelter dogs are easily changed if desired. The dogs don’t really recognize their “jail names,” as some call them, and some simple tricks can quickly imprint the name of your choice on your new dog.

Camo is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations. If you want to know what a good deal it is to adopt a dog from the shelter, check out what it would cost to purchase these services separately. And then come on over to the shelter and see if the dog you’ve been looking for is there waiting for you! The shelter is open Monday through Friday and is located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville (near the airport). More info is available by calling (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals Rescue has a dog available that was too scared in the shelter to become an adoptable dog in that environment. Often, this is more of a problem for small dogs, who seem to be more frightened by the noises and different people that they encounter in the shelter. Little Saffron is a 5-year-old female Dachshund and Chihuahua mix. She is very cute and has been doing just fine in a foster home.

Saffron would do well in a home where she could be the center of attention, though she doesn’t object to sharing a home with other dogs. She is not particularly interested in playing with other dogs, but doesn’t mind them.She loves to snuggle with her favorite people, whether resting in a lap or getting to cuddle in bed. She has done fine in a crate at night or as needed, but is happiest when allowed to follow her people around.

Saffie is spayed and vaccinated, and can be microchipped at adoption. If you would like to meet this cutie, please contact Redwood Pals at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692















