Dogtown: Take a hound home for the holidays

’Tis the season for holiday events, and the dog world is no exception to this. Here are two opportunities to have some fun and support shelter and rescue dogs at the same time.

One of the dogs in our care, Mr. Teddy, will be making his second appearance at Arts Alive! in Eureka this Saturday evening. Flora Shaw and Naiya Ginsburg will again be selling their homemade ornaments in front of host Humboldt Chocolate, with all proceeds going to Redwood Pals Rescue.

Teddy made a guest appearance last month and was very well received. He enjoyed being part of the action at the booth and was completely unfazed by the hustle and bustle of Arts Alive!. He even got to take a spin around the gazebo with his new young friends! Teddy is dog-, cat- and kid-friendly as well as housebroken and crate-trained. This guy is a winner all around!

Please stop by this Saturday between 6 and 9 p.m. to support this fundraiser, meet Teddy and maybe even pick up a hand-warming beverage inside! If you’d like to meet Teddy at another time, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-8692. Teddy is about 9 years old, neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

The Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s Holiday Open House is coming up Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. (though you can stop in and buy raffle tickets or bid on silent auction items anytime the shelter is open before then). This is the annual fundraiser for the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund, which supports veterinary care for cats and dogs with injuries or illness that exceed the modest amount that the county allows for vet care. The event includes shelter tours, silent and Dutch auctions, refreshments, memory stars and more.

The dogs and cats are happy to see so many guests, though it might not be the best day to have a quiet meet-and-greet with your new friend. I am always impressed with how good the animals are with hundreds of people observing them all afternoon.

The shelter is also open Monday through Friday if you’d like to have a chance to spend more time with prospective adoptees.

One of the cuties that you might meet at the Open House (unless she gets snapped up before then!) is our little Gemma. Gemma is a mixed breed female about 8 months old. She is a nice size, just a little under 40 lbs. and is an easy dog to handle.

Gemma has been sharing a kennel with another dog and has done just fine with that arrangement. She is very easy to walk and is happy to go wherever she is led. One of the kennel attendants enjoys taking Gemma along while doing chores in the building and Gemma seems happy for any activity.

Gemma is very gentle and gets along fine with other dogs and people. She has not yet been checked with the cats but paid no attention to them when she was in the hall outside of their glass wall. Volunteers enjoy her company too and we don’t expect her to be here long.

You can meet Gemma at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. The shelter is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information on the dogs or the Open House is available at (707) 840-9132.















