Dogtown: Taz & Jahnice want to play and cuddle

There’s just one more week in which to celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October. By the time the Union goes to press, the county shelter’s two longest residents will be relaxing in their new homes! Diesel, star of screen and print, was spotted at a county picnic and was a perfect match for the couple and their female dog. Big Simba, featured here last week, was picked by a nice friend who appreciates that easygoing personality. We are all very happy for these two and look forward to hearing about their adventures in their new homes.

Volunteers and shelter staff always love to hear about shelter and rescue alumni. If you have a dog from the shelter, you can always send a photo to the Humboldt County Animal Shelter Facebook page, or email them to me at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com.

Our next three longest residents are waiting their turn to find that perfect home. Maverick, a 2-year-old kelpie mix, has been written up here before, and young Hiccup, at a little under a year, will get his turn soon. These two, along with today’s dog Taz, have all been at the shelter since May. They are amazingly resilient, but all would be such happy dogs to find a loving home on the outside.

Taz is a 1-year-old fawn and white pit bull mix. Taz is very dog-friendly and is one of the dogs that shelter staff use to assess friendliness in new residents. He would love to meet a family with another dog that would be as playful as he is! For all his energy in the play yard, Taz is surprisingly relaxed on the leash and has very nice leash manners. He had a chance to go to dog class with one of his favorite volunteers and performed very well. During the longer skill demonstrations, he lay at Mary’s feet in a completely relaxed way.

Taz likes to play ball and can handle a jog, but is also happy to go for a relaxed stroll around the neighborhood. He is housebroken and not a big barker. This is another dog that shows off his best side out of the kennel. It is so confusing to these poor dogs as to what they are supposed to do when visitors walk by. Should they leap and wag and try to get the person’s attention? It certainly seems to be what some are thinking, but often people look at those dogs and dismiss them as “too wild.”

Often those dogs are some of the best outside. My Hank was a kennel leaper, I’m told, yet he has never tried to jump a fence or leap around like that after he left the shelter. Come by and give Taz a chance; he will make someone a wonderful companion!

Taz is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and waiting to meet you at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals Rescue takes on dogs that are not ideal candidates for adoption at the shelter, but are still good dogs that deserve a chance to find a loving home of their own. Often, they have come from some sort of troubled situation, and need a little extra TLC to be the best dogs that they can. Rolo, featured last week, was tied out on a chain for who knows how long. He was so excited at being free that sometimes he would express himself with his mouth, and that was not an acceptable adoptable behavior.

Rolo has now left the shelter for a foster home and is impressing everyone with his gentle manners. He even showed that he could not care less about the resident cat, though he has discovered a taste for cat food! He is a great representative of rescue, even though his shelter behavior was hard to read and kept him from the Adoptable wing.

Another dog that has come from a rough situation is our beautiful Jahnice. Jahnice is a 10-year-old border collie mix. She came in with two other dogs. There had been a domestic violence situation at her home. The man came and reclaimed the other two dogs but didn’t want Jahnice, whose owner is now in a safe house , so having Jahnice is not an option for her.

This sweet dog has so much going for her. She is very quiet and is happiest riding shotgun in the car! She is well housebroken and knows quite a bit of obedience. Jahnice does best with consistent training and someone who can remind her that she does not need to be in charge, as some cattle dogs are wont to do. She does not bark at other dogs from the car or when seeing them on walks. She does fine with other dogs in a leashed walking situation and we are still finding out who she would like to be friends with. She has not loved the male dogs she has met when they are closer than just walking together, but on a recent pack walk she seemed to love the other two females, even though neither of them were known for their friendliness to new dogs. So we are still learning about her, but are much encouraged.

Jahnice comes with an initial training session and follow-up training as needed to help her settle into a new situation. She is a great dog who just needs to know that she is safe again. If you are looking for a smart and loyal companion, this could be the dog for you! Please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or (707) 839-9692 if you would like more information or want to consider fostering or adopting Jahnice.















