Dogtown: The honeymoon period

Every time a dog is adopted from the shelter or from Redwood Pals, I feel a mix of emotions. Will the new owners love the dog? Will the dog live up to the expectations they have for him or her? Was it a good match and will they reach out for help if they have any problems?

With all of our rescue dogs, and as many shelter dogs as I have contact info for, I try to follow up and see how things are going as the humans and dogs get to know each other. There often are early stories of some misfortune or other, usually something getting chewed up or the dog getting carsick on even the shortest trips. Sometimes dogs that appeared to be housebroken seem to forget all that at their new homes.

Fortunately, all of these things have solutions, especially if caught early and addressed with new routines. It is so satisfying to be able to help a new dog become the best dog they can be and see the bond form with their new families!

When a dog transitions into a new home, he or she will often go through a “honeymoon period” lasting anywhere from a couple of weeks to several months or even longer. It tends to come as a shock when that honeymoon behavior changes – what happened to that perfect dog? As they get more comfortable, they explore (and push) the boundaries of the household.

Adjusting to a new home is stressful, and individual dogs handle stress differently. To help your dog adjust to new circumstances, it’s important to establish a set routine that the dog can rely on, including set times to go out to relieve himself, predictable mealtimes and playtimes. The best solution is to be consistent with the rules.

Consistency is the word that pops up the most in dog training advice. Keep the rules clear and limit the opportunities for getting in trouble. Crate training is a good solution for dogs that chew your things when you are out, for example. One helpful trick is to leave a short leash on your dog when you are home with them; dog on the couch when she’s not supposed to be? Gently redirect to the dog bed with the leash and a voice cue and reward when she is in the right place. Patience in this period will bring great rewards later!

I did a little research and found that the honeymoon period can occur with any dog. Even dogs that have been raised with a family from puppies can go through an adolescent phase that is basically the same thing. A large percentage of dogs in shelters are between nine months and two years old, the time that would be considered adolescence in dogs, so it’s not surprising to see at least a little teenage behavior. Remember that this will pass and keep working towards the grown-up behavior that you want to see in your dog.

Training and socializing classes can be a big help here. There are lots of local choices of dog activities. Our trainer friend Christina Myers recommends finding lots of jobs for your dog to keep them engaged in activities that you are choosing, instead of the ones they might come up with on their own! A job can be as simple as a sit or going in their crate on command or as involved as agility or scent training. More on jobs in a future column.

The shelter has a nice older dog (out of that teenage phase!) that just came up for adoption. Stryder is a 5-year-old yellow lab mix. He came to the shelter via one of the sadder routes. His owner died and family did not want to take him in. Poor guy probably is wondering what happened to the life he used to know. Stryder is a nice medium size, probably less than 50 pounds. He is a calm and quiet dog. I haven’t even had the chance to take him out yet as he just became adoptable, but he was gentle taking treats when I visited him in his kennel and was waiting patiently for a little attention.

Meet Stryder at the shelter and see if he is a match for you! Like all the adoptable dogs, he is altered, microchipped and current on vaccinations and ready to walk out the door with a new owner. Visit petfinder.com to see all the available dogs.

Redwood Pals has an older dog also. Miss Bailey is a senior Pit Bull Terrier mix, about 8 or 9 years old. She is very well-behaved in both the house and the car. Bailey has been on our pack walks and on walks with other dogs at her foster mom’s home. She does fine with other dogs and might be happy living with another dog depending on their energy level. She is quite happy to be an only dog in the home as well and can be left alone in the house without any problems.

She has some older dog stiffness and probably would not be a good match for younger children or bouncy dogs. She would make a great companion for a retired person as she is happy to lounge around or go for regular walks. We have had Bailey in foster for a while so we know quite a bit about her, which can be a plus for an adopter. Let us know if you would like to meet her. Contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692.















