Dogtown: What we do for dogs

The shelter’s Holiday Open House will be behind us when this article hits the newsstands, but I look forward to reporting on its success in next week’s column. It is wonderful to see the community supporting the shelter and its Emergency Medical Fund!

My energies are split three ways when it comes to dogs. I am one of the volunteer coordinators at the shelter, which means I am involved in getting new volunteers oriented, keeping everyone up-to-date on shelter happenings and, of course, walking a lot of dogs!

I do have dogs of my own, though they have become used to the fact that they do not get all of my attention. They sniff my clothes when I get home and don’t seem to be too bent out of shape that there are traces of other dogs. Hank has taught me to stop leaving dog biscuits from the shelter in my pockets! Now I check all pockets at the door and if any treats have come home with me, they are split evenly among the home pack (and my pockets stay un-chewed). Hank sometimes helps with socialization of shelter or rescue dogs and the others come on the weekly pack walks. They have also been good sports about a fairly steady stream of foster dogs living with us!

Redwood Pals Rescue is the third piece of my dog involvement. The Open House and the shelter have been the focus of this column for the last few weeks but I’d like to let you know a little more about Redwood Pals this week. We are a very small nonprofit that makes a big difference to a lot of canines. Originally organized to help the dogs of the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, especially those at risk, our activities have expanded far beyond that.

We are also shelter volunteers, so we start with walking and training the dogs there. We evaluate dogs that do not pass their temperament tests and decide how we can help. Sometimes that involves training, fostering, searching out other rescue groups, or finding a way to get the dogs reunited with their original owners if that is an option. We are the ones that arrange for medical fosters for puppies that are too young to go up for adoption or dogs that have a need for home rest after medical treatment such as heartworm treatment or orthopedic surgery.

Along the way, we have become involved in helping dogs in low-income or homeless situations. We have provided the initial DHPP shots for hundreds of dogs over the last few years and we try to assist in spay and neuter as much as our grant funds allow. Several local businesses donate dog food, which supports our rescue dogs and allows us to offer supplemental food to many dogs in need in Arcata and Eureka. We assist in reuniting dogs and owners at the shelter. There are no grants for that activity, but we think there is value in getting dogs back to their owners, especially if we can offer assistance with spays and neuters of those dogs and help keep them from reappearing at the shelter.

Grants from Humboldt Area Foundation and private donations help us keep our programs going, though we are always juggling to make sure everything is taken care of. We have to say no to most requests for veterinary assistance, as we just can’t afford those expenses, but each of us have driven dogs to the vet and paid out of our pockets when it is too hard to say no …

But it is all worthwhile when we are able to see one of our rescue dogs find a good home or feel the appreciation of the folks we are able to help. Teddy here has been in the paper before, but he is too cute in his holiday cape not to feature again. This 9-year-old dog is the best boy! Fine with cats and dogs, crate trained, housebroken, laid back – what more could you want in a dog?

We have other available dogs with our foster families as well. Please check our Facebook page at Redwood Pals Rescue to see the dogs that are up for adoption. We hear every day about how important it is for dogs to be saved, but we can only do that if our dogs are able to find good homes after they leave the shelter.

Do you know anyone considering a dog? Have them contact us. We are proud of our record of finding good matches between adopters and the rescue and shelter dogs. Please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692. Teddy says thank you!
















