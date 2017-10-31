Downtown Arcata ready for Halloween

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Join the Arcata downtown community for a fun and complimentary Trick or Treat event. The streets will be closed to traffic starting at 4 p.m. so young and young-at-heart participants can enjoy business-to-business visits and gathering treats (or tricks!) while safe from vehicles.

The spook procession will meet at 4 p.m. at the corner of H & 11th streets, to be joined by bubbles and the HSU Lumberjack Marching Band while walking, dancing and boogieing down and around the Arcata Plaza. There, we will be met with music from KFRH, more treats, the Halloween Fairy and much, much more!

North Bay Rotaract and the Jacoby Storehouse Merchant Association will offer its First Annual Harvest Festival which will include:

• Pumpkin Decorating Contest

• Costume Contests

• Fall Carnival Games

• Face Painting

• Music

• Hot Apple Cider and Hot Chocolate for the kids

After dark, the Plaza's center will be off-limits, with extra APD officers on hand to enforce "all the codes," according to APD Chief Tom Chapman.

He said the Plaza has been relatively calm during recent Halloweens, and "we're hoping for the same degree of calm as in years past."















