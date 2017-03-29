Drone hunting season opens at Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary

Billy Gilk

Madness Ribber Funion

ARCATA MARSH, APRIL 1 – Those "NO HUNTING" signs at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary now come with an asterisk, as it's open season there on a new form of "foul," and even Friends of the Arcata Marsh are arming up and blasting away.

While authorities were initially frustrated by the lack of a law explicitly banning motorized drones from the marsh, that issue goes both ways – what’s good for the goose is not so good for the motorized hobbycopter, as there’s no law against hunting the buzzing, radio-controlled nuisances, either.

The loopholes in the law are a boon to marsh fan Jorge Muir – big enough to aim his trusty shotgun through.

“It’s not hunting, anyway,”said Muir, cooling his muddy boots at the new “Skull and Drones” lodge on the Arcata Bottom after a fulfilling day blasting drones out of the sky. “It’s harvesting.”

Out of courtesy to the wildlife for which the sanctuary is intended, Muir’s weapons are modified – they shoot high-energy electromagnetic pulses rather than birdshot, and are equipped with silencers to keep noise to a minimum.

Muir noted that the downed aircraft don’t go to waste, not by a long shot. He’s developed a whole set of recipes incorporating drones as the entrée. “They’re a little crunchy at first, but they soften up real nice in the slow cooker,” he said.

Many of Muir’s bearded, unemployed environmentalist peers have taken to hanging out at the lodge, where they bask in the fellowship, chew on salted propellers and trade drone-downing lore.

On suiting and arming up for another foray out into the marsh, the eco-warriors undergo a startling transformation from gentle Arcata eco-hippies to fearsome dudes who wouldn’t look out of place on Bundy Ranch – or in ZZ Top.

The happy harvesting has drawn the interest of cable TV, with a producer flying in to explore creation of a new “Drone Dynasty” pilot.















