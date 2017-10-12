Eco (and a few other) briefs, Oct. 11, 2017

NORTH PERU BIRDING Redwood Region Audubon Society presents a free lecture by New Zealand photographers/tour guides Detlef and Carol Davies featuring the colorful birds of a relatively little-known part of Peru Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Six Rivers Masonic Lodge, 251 Bayside Rd., Arcata. They will describe the unusual diversity to be found along the “Birding Route,” which spans all the different habitats from the Amazon’s tributaries in the east to the coastal marshes and dry mountain scrub in the west, and travels along the mighty Andes Mountain Range at over 11,000 feet. Bring a mug to enjoy shade-grown coffee, and come fragrance-free.

SEABIRD CITIZEN SCIENCE Humboldt State professor Dan Barton and Bureau of Land Management Arcata Field Office seasonal seabird biologist Shannon Murphy present an overview of the North Coast Chapter of the Seabird Protection Network’s Trinidad Seabird Citizen Science Project Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Richard J. Guadagno Headquarters & Visitor Center, 1020 Ranch Rd. in Loleta. They will share their citizen science monitoring of seabirds at the Trinidad California Coastal National Monument, discuss how this project contributes to seabird conservation, and how you can be involved. (707) 733-5406, fws.gov/refuge/humboldt_bay/

BIRD THE MARSH Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Oct. 14. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Cédric Duhalde in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

IVY HERE, IVY THERE The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department and the HSU Natural Resources Club invite you to help clear invasive ivy from Janes Creek Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers meet at 9 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church parking lot, 2450 Alliance Rd., across from the Westwood Murphy’s Market. Participants will be provided with tools, beverages and lunch. Be sure to wear work clothes and closed-toe shoes or boots. (707) 822-8184, eservices@cityofarcata.org

IVY EVERYWHERE California State Parks invites volunteers to Trinidad State Beach Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon for an English ivy pulling party. Meet at the paved parking lot of Stagecoach Road in Trinidad. Pulling out invasive English ivy is a moderate activity; participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes for walking off trail, bring a lopper if you have one, a hat, work gloves and water. There are extra gloves and tools for volunteers. Work locations are less than a half-mile hike from the trailhead. All ages welcome. (707) 498-6398, Michelle.Forys@parks.ca.gov

CITIZEN SCIENCE FAIR Visit a Citizen Science Fair at the Richard J. Guadagno Headquarters & Visitor Center, 1020 Ranch Rd. in Loleta, Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. for informative displays, demonstrations, activities and games for all ages and levels of interest. Learn about Project FeederWatch, eBird, the Great Backyard Bird Count and other phenology projects that incorporate citizen observations of plants and animals to generate long-term data sets used for scientific discovery and decision-making. (707) 733-5406, fws.gov/refuge/humboldt_bay/

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Sharon Levy at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the history and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

INLAND BIRDING TRIP Join the Redwood Region Audubon Society on a coastal birding adventure Saturday, Oct. 14. Meet at Studio 299, 75 The Terrace, Willow Creek after 9 a.m. to arrange carpooling. The group will depart promptly at 9:30 a.m. for Humboldt Bay in celebration of the fall migration. There, the group will be joined by local experts who will help search out shore and pelagic birds. Walks generally last two to three hours; all ages, abilities and interest levels are welcome. (530) 859-1874, willowcreekbirdwalks@gmail.com

SCIENCE NIGHT College of the Redwoods, 7351 Tompkins Hill Rd., hosts its historic 30th Science Night Friday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. Participants have described this family event as Humboldt County’s “Disneyland of Science.” Science Night offers fun for all ages and includes demonstrations, hands-on activities, and experiments including the “Howling Gummi Bears,” the “Chemical Magic Show,” “Bubble Magic” and the “Pumpkin Chucking Trebuchet.” The CR Café’s Science Night menu will include kid friendly foods. redwoods.edu/Events/ScienceNight

SEEKS BOOKS ABOUT US ALL The Bicycle Library is currently seeking donations of books in two categories: multicultural works written by authors from the cultures they are representing in their literature, and how-to books that help people acquire new and creative skills. The Bicycle Library also gladly welcomes monetary donations. For more information about the Bicycle Library, visit thebicyclelibrary.wordpress.com or view an informative video at youtube.com/watch?v=hBSBoKGhqF4&feature=youtu.be.















