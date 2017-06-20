Eco-briefs for June 21, 2017

ALL-TERRAIN WHEELCHAIR Thanks to a California Coastal Commission Beach and Coastal Enhancement grant, a balloon tire pushchair-style wheelchair manufactured by Deming Designs is available for free to use on Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary trails. The pushchair is designed for an attendant to help the occupant comfortably traverse the crushed gravel trails with ease. Borrowers will be asked to fill out a liability release form and provide a credit card deposit for damage liability. The wheelchair may be borrowed for up to three hours at a time and must be returned the same day. This is not a self-propelled wheelchair so users must be accompanied by an attendant. The chair can be checked out from the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center during regular business hours, Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is closed on major holidays. (707) 826-2359, AMIC@cityofarcata.org

RESCHEDULED: slow-motion flood lecture Friends of the Arcata Marsh presents a free public lecture by Michael Furniss about sea level rise, globally and locally, Friday, June 23 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. This event has been rescheduled from its original date of June 16. Human-caused climate change has put us in the midst of a “slow-motion flood.” What does that mean for Arcata, the North Coast, other coastal communities, and environments across the globe? To be discussed: how sea level works, why it matters, how it has changed in the past, what is vulnerable, what we may expect in the coming decades, and what you can do about it. For more information or to guarantee a seat, call (707) 826-2359.

BIRD THE MARSH Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 24. Bring your binoculars and meet leader Joe Ceriani in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

DUMP THOSE ELECTRONICS Humboldt Waste Management Authority hosts a free collection event for TVs and monitors, laptops, tablets and smart phones Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cher-Ae Heights Casino upper parking lot. It’s open to everyone, including businesses, government agencies, schools and the general public. Other electronic waste will not be accepted. (707) 441-2005, info@hwma.net

WILDFIRE RECOVERY HIKE The Lost Coast Interpretive Association and the Bureau of Land Management sponsor a free guided hike focused on forest recovery after wildfire Saturday, June 24 in the King Range National Conservation Area on the California North Coast. The five-mile round trip hike will follow the Buck Creek Trail into the area burned by the 146-acre Horse Fire in 2015. The fire burned with varying intensity, so hikers should be able to see differences in the aftermath of the fire. Participants meet at 9 a.m. at the King Range Project Office, 788 Shelter Cove Rd., Whitethorn, and carpool about 45 minutes to the Saddle Mountain Trailhead. The outing will conclude at about 3 p.m. Participants should bring lunch and water and dress for variable weather conditions. There is a steep, 500-foot climb at the end of the hike.

TRAILS WORKDAY The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department and the Humboldt Trails Council’s Volunteer Trail Stewards invite you to help maintain trails in the Arcata Community Forest Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers meet at 9 a.m. at the small parking area at the Fickle Hill Road forest entrance next to the Arcata Community Forest sign. Be sure to wear a long sleeve shirt, work pants and boots and bring rain gear and water. Gloves, tools, snacks and beverages will be provided. New volunteers are always welcome. (707) 825-2163 , eservices@cityofarcata.org

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Jane Wilson at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the history and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

BIOBLITZ Join the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Friends of the Dunes, Northcoast Environmental Center and Humboldt Marine Protected Area Collaborative Sunday, June 25 from 7 to 9 a.m. to participate in a smart phone-powered BioBlitz of the California coast, an intensive one-day study of biodiversity in a specific location. Participants will collect citizen science data using the iNaturalist app as part of the Snapshot Cal Coast project. People of all ages and skill levels are welcome; bring your curiosity, a smart phone with the iNaturalist app downloaded (or digital camera) to the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust office, 380 Janis Ct. at 6:45 a.m. The event starts with r a brief introduction to iNaturalist, participants will then carpool to Baker Beach, where the trail is moderately steep and includes cable steps. RSVP to (707) 677-2501.













