Eco-briefs for May 31, 2017 and beyond

Wheel-In Wednesday Join the Bike Month Humboldt Coalition today, May 31 for the final Bike Month group commuter ride from Arcata to Eureka. The group departs at 7 a.m. from the Arcata North Coast Co-op.

Friday Night at the Refuge Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge invites you to Friday Night at the Refuge June 2. The first Friday of every month now through October the refuge will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy a walk along the trail during the evening hours and a free, natural resource related presentation at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center. This month, join USFWS Coastal Program Geomorphologist Conor Shea and Refuge Manager Eric Nelson for “Living Coastline Project: Tidal salt marsh restoration in south Humboldt Bay.” Meet at Richard J. Guadagno Headquarters & Visitor Center, 1020 Ranch Rd. in Loleta. (707) 733-5406, fws.gov/refuge/humboldt_bay

National Learn to Row Day Join Humboldt Bay Rowing Association for National Learn to Row Day Saturday, June 3. Humboldt Baykeeper is teaming up with Humboldt Bay Rowing Association to promote the “Row for Clean Water” initiative to share appreciation of Humboldt Bay and to protect clean water, which is essential to rowers everywhere. Adults and teens aged 11 and up are invited to this free event that will introduce them to rowing on the bay. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Visit hbra.org to register online.

Bird Horse Mountain Accompany Redwood Region Audubon Society Saturday, June 3 on a birding trip to Horse Mountain. Participants will search for the special bird species of high-elevation Humboldt County while travelling from Horse Mountain to Grouse Mountain on Forest Service Route 1. Meet at 7 a.m. near Jitter Bean Coffee Company, 4950 Valley West Blvd., Arcata. Bring a lunch; trip will end around early afternoon. Contact leader Rob Fowler at (707) 616-9841 or migratoriusfwlr@gmail.com.

Bird the Marsh Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 3. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Jim Clark in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

Tracking Workshop Join professional wildlife tracker and biologist Phil Johnston Saturday, June 3 beginning at 9:15 a.m. for an all-day tracking workshop to practice your skills at identifying signs of local wildlife. Limited to 20 people. Fee is $25/$15 for seniors and HSU students; members get a discount. Meet at the HSU Natural History Museum, 1242 G. St., Arcata. (707) 826-4479, humboldt.edu/natmus

Family Friendly Dune Exploration Celebrate National Trails Day with Friends of the Dunes and the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge with a Family Friendly Dune Exploration Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this family-friendly walk exploring the diverse (and fun!) landscape of the Lanphere Dunes Unit of the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge, participants will learn about the amazing plants and animals that have adapted to live in this special place. Bring water and snacks and be prepared for walking up and down in loose sand. Meet at Pacific Union School, 3001 Janes Rd. in Arcata to carpool to this protected site. (707) 444-1397, info@friendsofthedunes.org

TRAILS SUMMIT Join trail supporters and local agencies for the second annual Trails Summit: Humboldt Bay Trail – Connecting the Pieces Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way in Eureka. Connect with trail-supporting community organizations and meet fellow trail lovers during an open house at 10 a.m., then a program at 10:30 a.m. will celebrate trail progress in Eureka and Arcata, discuss the next steps ahead for the “final four” trail miles, introduce the Humboldt Bay Trail Fund, and unveil the new Humboldt Bay Trail logo. Finally at 11:30 a.m. there will be an optional walking tour to see construction underway on the Eureka Waterfront Trail Phase B. This event is free and for all ages. facebook.com/humboldttrailscouncil

Jacoby Creek Forest Hike The City of Arcata invites the community to a redwood ecology hike in Jacoby Creek Forest Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a rare opportunity to hike through Jacoby Creek Forest, which is normally closed to the public. Hikers will walk through this mossy, green forest and learn about its trees, plants and wildlife. To join the hike, meet in the parking lot on Seventh Street behind Arcata City Hall at 736 F St. at 11 a.m. to carpool to the forest. Hikers are encouraged to bring drinking water and wear sturdy hiking shoes. Be prepared for a moderate hike with two stream crossings – your feet will get wet! Participation is limited to 30 people, so contact the City of Arcata Environmental Services Department at (707) 822-8184 or eservices@cityofarcata.org to reserve a space.

Marsh Tour Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Sharon Levy at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the history and ecology of the marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

Conservation Meeting Redwood Region Audubon Society holds its monthly Conservation Meeting Thursday, June 8 at noon at Rita’s Margaritas and Mexican Grill, 1111 Fifth St., Eureka. (707) 445-8311

Bird the Marsh Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 10. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Gary Friedrichsen in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

Inland birding Join Redwood Region Audubon Society Saturday, June 10 for an inland birding adventure with leader Melissa Dougherty to find special species favoring warmer climates in Willow Creek. Meet at Studio 299 (75 The Terrace, Willow Creek) after 9 a.m. to arrange carpooling. The group will depart promptly at 9:30 a.m. and end around noon. All ages, abilities and interest levels are welcome! (530) 859-1874, willowcreekbirdwalks@gmail.com

Marsh Tour Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the history and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

HBNWR BIRDING Join Redwood Region Audubon Society Sunday, June 11 at the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refugefor a two- to three-hour trip for people wanting to learn the birds of the Humboldt Bay area. It takes a leisurely pace with an emphasis on enjoying the birds! Beginners are more than welcome. Meet at the Refuge Visitor Center at 9 a.m. Call Jude Power at (707) 822-3613 for more information.

Slo-Mo flood lecture Friends of the Arcata Marsh presents a free public lecture by Michael Furniss about sea level rise, globally and locally, Friday, June 16 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Human-caused climate change has put us in the midst of a “slow-motion flood.” What does that mean for Arcata, the North Coast, other coastal communities, and environments across the globe? To be discussed: how sea level works, why it matters, how it has changed in the past, what is vulnerable, what we may expect in the coming decades, and what you can do about it. For more information or to guarantee a seat, call (707) 826-2359.

Bird the Marsh Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 17. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Christine Keil in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

Marsh Tour Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. Meet a trained leader at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the history and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

Bird the Marsh Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 24. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Joe Ceriani in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

Marsh Tour Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Jane Wilson at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the history and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

SLOW MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsorS a free tour Tuesday, June 27 at 2 p.m., for those who love the Marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour will last 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leaders John DeMartini and Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. (707) 826-2359















