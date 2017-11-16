Eco-Briefs for Nov. 17–28

BIOLOGY OF BAY FISHES Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors “The Biology of Some Humboldt Bay Fishes,” a free lecture by Ron Fritzsche, HSU emeritus professor of fisheries, Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Named HSU’s Outstanding Professor in 1990-91, Fritzsche spent time as an oceanography officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, studied the early life history of fishes at the University of Maryland’s Chesapeake Biological Laboratory and taught marine biology at the University of Mississippi. For more information or to guarantee a seat, call (707) 826-2359.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Katy Allen at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the plants and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

THANKSGIVING MORNING MEANDER Join Friends of the Arcata Marsh for its 18th annual Thanksgiving morning meander Thursday, Nov. 23. Jenny Hanson, Alex Stillman and Jane Wilson lead a 90-minute walk around the Marsh beginning at 10 a.m. Meet on the porch of the Interpretive Center on South G Street (building will be closed for the holiday). (707) 826-2359

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Leslie Anderson at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. For more information call (707) 826-2359.

SLOW MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. for those who love the Marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour lasts 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leaders John DeMartini and Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. (707) 826-2359















