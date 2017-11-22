Eco-Briefs for Nov. 22, 2017 and beyond

THANKSGIVING MORNING MEANDER Join Friends of the Arcata Marsh for its 18th annual Thanksgiving morning meander Thursday, Nov. 23. Jenny Hanson, Alex Stillman and Jane Wilson lead a 90-minute walk around the Marsh beginning at 10 a.m. Meet on the porch of the Interpretive Center on South G Street (building will be closed for the holiday). (707) 826-2359

LITTLE RIVER STATE BEACH HIKE Walk off that holiday feast with the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust Friday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, on a post-Thanksgiving hike at Little River State Beach. This beautiful beach, just north of Clam Beach on the south bank of the Little River, is part of a 15-acre parcel owned by trust, which is raising funds to develop a Little River Trail that will cross the river, connecting Scenic Drive to the Hammond Trail. The State Beach is also the site of an innovative dune restoration project led by California State Parks. State Park environmental scientist Michelle Forys will be a special guest on the hike, sharing highlights of successes and challenges of the restoration project. Land Trust representatives will give walk participants a sneak preview of plans to add a new segment to the California Coastal Trail, connecting to Trinidad. Meet at the Little River parking area just off the Crannell Road exit off Highway 101 on the frontage road, and park in the first gravel parking lot on left. The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust is dedicated to protect and preserve Trinidad’s unique coastal environments. Its programs are free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Trinidad’s coast. Reserve your spot by calling (707) 677-2501 or emailing carol@trinidadcoastallandtrust.org. MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Leslie Anderson at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

FOREST TRAIL WORKDAY The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department and the Humboldt Trails Council’s Volunteer Trail Stewards invite you to participate in the final volunteer work day of 2017 in the Arcata Community Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers meet at 9 a.m. at the Fickle Hill Road entrance to the Arcata Community Forest. Participants will rehabilitate unauthorized trails off of Trails 12, 13 and 4 within the forest. Work will involve scarifying and naturalizing the unauthorized trails. Please be sure to wear a long sleeve shirt, work pants and boots. Work will happen rain or shine, so bring rain gear if it looks like rain! Participants will be provided with tools, beverages and lunch. Some work gloves will be provided, but if you have your own, please bring them! New volunteers are always welcome. (707) 825-2163, eservices@cityofarcata.org

SLOW MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. for those who love the Marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour lasts 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leaders John DeMartini and Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. (707) 826-2359

92 YEARS OF TREE GROWTH & DEATH IN THE ARCATA COMMUNITY FOREST The City of Arcata Environmental Services Department’s Forest Ecology Fall Lecture Series presents “Ninety-Two Years of Tree Growth and Death in the Arcata Community Forest” by Benjamin Iberle of Humboldt State’s Forestry & Wildland Resources Department, Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, 569 South G St. Two one-acre observation plots in the Arcata Community Forest established in 1923 by Dr. Woodbridge Metcalf of UC Berkeley provide a truly unique opportunity to examine the development of such a forest over more than 90 years. Humboldt State researchers from have surveyed the plots using modern methods and assembled a complete dataset from 1923 to 2015. Recent Master’s graduate Ben Iberle will share the results of their efforts and compare the trajectory of these plots to other second-growth examples and to characteristics of old-growth forests. Call (707) 826-2359 to reserve or seat, or just show up.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Katy Allen at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the plants and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

RIPARIAN HABITAT LECTURE Gordon Leppig presents a free lecture about “Riparian Habitat: Why It’s Important and How to Protect It” Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, 569 South G St. Leppig, a senior environmental scientist supervisor with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, will review the many ecosystem values of streamside areas, one of California’s most threatened habitats. These biologically diverse areas support many endangered, threatened, and sensitive wildlife species. Leppig will celebrate the value and beauty of this vital habitat and highlight methods to best protect it. For more information or to guarantee a seat, call (707) 826-2359.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Ken Burton Allen at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Sharon Levy at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, history, and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

SLOW MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m., for those who love the Marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour lasts 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leader Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. (707) 826-2359

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the plants, history, and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359















