Eco-Briefs for Nov. 29, 2017

92 YEARS OF TREE GROWTH & DEATH The City of Arcata Environmental Services Department’s Forest Ecology Fall Lecture Series presents “Ninety-Two Years of Tree Growth and Death in the Arcata Community Forest” by Benjamin Iberle of Humboldt State’s Forestry & Wildland Resources Department, Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, 569 South G St. Two one-acre observation plots in the Arcata Community Forest established in 1923 by Dr. Woodbridge Metcalf of UC Berkeley provide a truly unique opportunity to examine the development of such a forest over more than 90 years. Humboldt State researchers have surveyed the plots using modern methods and assembled a complete dataset from 1923 to 2015. Recent Master’s graduate Ben Iberle will share the results of their efforts and compare the trajectory of these plots to other second-growth examples and to characteristics of old-growth forests. Call (707) 826-2359 to reserve or seat, or just show up.

LANPHERE DUNES TOUR Join a Friends of the Dunes naturalist for a free guided tour of the Lanphere Dunes Unit of the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Lanphere Dunes Unit is home to diverse coastal ecosystems including coastal dune forest, seasonal wetlands and large moving sand dunes. Meet at Pacific Union School, 3001 Janes Rd. in Arcata, to carpool to the protected site. For more information and to reserve a spot, contact Friends of the Dunes at (707) 444-1397 or info@friendsofthedunes.org.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

T FOR THE DUNES On the first Tuesday of each month, T’s Café, at the corner of 10th and I streets in Arcata, generously donates 10 percent of sales to Friends of the Dunes, a local nonprofit that provides free environmental education and promotes conservation of our coasts. Stop by Tuesday, Dec. 5, to eat for a good cause. (707) 826-2133.













