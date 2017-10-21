Eco-briefs for Oct. 18, 2017

RAMBLE IN THE REDWOODS The North Group Sierra Club invites the public to a hike on Del Norte Redwood State Park’s Last Chance Coastal Trail Saturday, Oct. 21. Carpools meet at 9 a.m. at Ray’s Valley West Shopping Center in Arcata or at 10:30 a.m. at the Damnation Creek trailhead (3.3 miles north of Wilson Creek bridge on the west side of Highway 101). This medium-difficulty 8-mile hike is a ramble through lush old-growth upon a stretch of Redwood Highway replaced in the 1930s by the present 101 route, itself soon to be abandoned for more stable inland terrain. With luck, there will be a descent to the beach below. Observe how the main roadway is evolving with the latest round of slope failures. Bring water and lunch. No dogs. Heavy rain cancels. (707) 825-3652, nedforsyth48@gmail.com.

FRESHWATER PLANTING Join the Northcoast Regional Land Trust and Friends of the Dunes Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to noon to plant natives at Freshwater Farms Reserve, followed by a smartphone-powered BioBlitz, an intensive one-day study of biodiversity in a specific location. Participants will collect citizen science data using the iNaturalist app. People of all ages and skill levels are welcome! Bring your work gloves and your fully charged smartphone with the iNaturalist app already downloaded. Join in just one portion of the event or both. Meet at Freshwater Farms Reserve and park in the parking lot area. For more information, call (707) 444-1397 or email info@friendsofthedunes.org. To learn more about BioBlitzes, visit iNaturalist.org.

NATURE STORY TIME Join Friends of the Dunes naturalist Ashley Hansen for Nature Story Time at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 3 p.m. Story Time will focus on seabirds and include fun props, movement activities and a simple craft for both guardians and children to enjoy. Come prepared to explore the trails on your own after the program. For more information or to RSVP, contact info@friendsofthedunes.org or (707) 444-1397.

INVADER REMOVAL Friends of the Arcata Marsh hosts an invasive plant removal workday Saturday, Oct. 21. Meet at the Marsh Interpretive Center parking lot on South G Street at 9 a.m. Tools and gloves are provided; wear work clothes and sturdy shoes. The focus of this workday will be the usual suspects: fennel, Scotch broom, teasel, English ivy and vinca (periwinkle), to name a few. These vegetative villains were busy this summer moving back into previously defended territory. For more information contact George Ziminsky at gmz2@humboldt.edu or (707) 599-2655.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Elliott Dabill Stillman at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

KAYAKING ADVENTURE Join Friends of the Dunes and Humboldt Baykeeper on a kayaking adventure through the Mad River Slough Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila, at 12:30 p.m. to carpool to the bridge on Highway 255 in Manila by 1 p.m. This tour of the slough includes safety instructions for inexperienced paddlers, and will be led by Humboldt Baykeeper’s Jennifer Kalt. Fee is $30/$25 for members of Friends of the Dunes – fee waivers are available for low-income families. Space is limited; RSVP to jess@friendsofthedunes.org by today, Oct. 18.

VEGAN COMFORT FOOD POTLUCK The Vegan Society of Humboldt hosts a comfort food potluck and movie screening of What the Health Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Area Foundation Community Center, 373 Indianola Rd. in Bayside. Bring your favorite vegan main dish, side, appetizer or dessert, and your own place setting, napkins and bowl. Please bring only vegan items – no animal or animal-derived products, including meat, chicken, fish, dairy, eggs, honey, gelatin, etc. This event is free and open to the public, but donations are greatly appreciated to cover the cost of renting the meeting room. The Vegan Society of Humboldt is a group of vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores who meet monthly to share delicious vegan food, recipes, and good company. vegsocietyhumboldt.blogspot.com, facebook.com/vegsocietyofhumboldt

Marsh Tour Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

SLOW MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m., for those who love the Marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour lasts 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leaders John DeMartini and Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. (707) 826-2359















