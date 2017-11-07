SALMON MONITORING LECTURE The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series continues with a lecture Wednesday, Nov. 8 with “Monitoring Salmon Movements Through Freshwater Creek” by Colin Anderson of California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The free lecture will include a brief overview of freshwater fish habitat in Humboldt Bay and Freshwater Creek. Anderson will discuss techniques used to monitor the juvenile and adult population of salmon in Freshwater Creek. The lecture will be held in the Zoo’s Flamingo Room at 7 p.m., and preceded by a reception at 6:30 p.m.

HIKE PRAIRIE CREEK The North Group Sierra Club invites the public to a hike in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park Thursday, Nov. 9. Carpools meet at 9 a.m. at the Ray’s Valley West shopping center in Arcata or at 10:15 a.m. on the porch at the Prairie Creek Visitor’s Center in the State Park. This moderate 6-mile hike is a loop on the West Ridge and Prairie Creek Trails, heading out through a towering ridge forest and returning creekside past autumn maples and bottom-land giant redwoods. Bring water, lunch and hiking footwear; no dogs please. Steady rain cancels. (707) 668-4275, mgroomster@gmail.com

RAMPING UP RENEWABLE For the final event in this fall's Sustainable Futures Speaker Series at Humboldt State, a panel of renewable energy specialists will discuss opportunities and challenges for scaling up renewable power in Humboldt County Thursday, Nov. 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Humboldt State's Founders Hall Room 118. Arne Jacobson of the Schatz Energy Research Center will moderate the panel with guests from the Redwood Coast Energy Authority, PG&E, the Schatz Center and Principle Power. This event is free to the public. schatzcenter.org/speakers, (707) 826-4345.

ROSE SOCIETY MEETING The Humboldt Rose Society’s vice-president, Paula Grabowski, provides a PowerPoint presentation featuring new and future rose introductions from Weeks Roses, one of the foremost rose retailers, Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Christ Church, Episcopal, in the Lewis Room, at 15th and H streets in Eureka. Attendees are encouraged to bring any roses currently blooming in their gardens along with questions about rose care and maintenance, with an eye to the upcoming winter. As always, there will be refreshments, door prizes and a warm welcome to guests. (707) 443-8049

CALIFORNIA NATURALIST PROGRAM PRESENTATION Join the Redwood Region Audubon Society Friday, Nov. 10 for “Teaching Natural History Today: The California Naturalist Program at College of the Redwoods,” a free presentation by Karen Reiss, professor of Biology at CR. Reiss will examine the state of natural history education today and what the California Naturalist program looks like, and also highlight specific examples of student projects. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. at Six Rivers Masonic Lodge, 251 Bayside Rd,. Arcata. Bring a mug to enjoy shade-grown coffee, and come fragrance-free.

JOLLY GIANT CREEK WORKDAY The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department, along with Humboldt Fish Action Council and the Humboldt State University’s Natural Resources Club invite you to help clean up Jolly Giant Creek Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers meet at 9 a.m. in front of Bug Press, 1461 M St. in Arcata. Everyone’s welcome to help clean up trash and improve the streamside ecosystem! Participants will be provided with tools, beverages and lunch. Be sure to wear work clothes and closed-toed shoes or boots. (707) 825-2163, eservices@cityofarcata.org

DUNE RESTORATION WORKDAY Help restore the dune ecosystem on the Friends of the Dunes property Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will remove invasive plants to make room for native plant diversity. Tools, gloves and snacks are provided; bring water and wear work clothes. Meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Ln. in Manila. jess@friendsofthedunes.org, (707) 444-1397

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the plants, history, and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

BIOLOGY OF BAY FISHES Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors “The Biology of Some Humboldt Bay Fishes,” a free lecture by Ron Fritzsche, HSU emeritus professor of fisheries, Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Named HSU’s Outstanding Professor in 1990-91, Fritzsche spent time as an oceanography officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, studied the early life history of fishes at the University of Maryland’s Chesapeake Biological Laboratory and taught marine biology at the University of Mississippi. For more information or to guarantee a seat, call (707) 826-2359.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Katy Allen at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the plants and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

THANKSGIVING MORNING MEANDER Join Friends of the Arcata Marsh for its 18th annual Thanksgiving morning meander Thursday, Nov. 23. Jenny Hanson, Alex Stillman and Jane Wilson lead a 90-minute walk around the Marsh beginning at 10 a.m. Meet on the porch of the Interpretive Center on South G Street (building will be closed for the holiday). (707) 826-2359

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Leslie Anderson at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

SLOW MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. for those who love the Marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour lasts 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leaders John DeMartini and Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. (707) 826-2359















