Eco-fun for everyone this week!

CITIZEN SCIENCE The HSU Natural History Museum, 1242 G St., Arcata, hosts a lecture Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. about a citizen science project monitoring for the chytrid fungus in local amphibian populations. Retired wildlife professor Richard Botzler will share some of the outcomes of this three-year project working with local school kids and how they assessed the health of some of our local frog populations. Studies were performed in Redwood National and State Parks and The Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Donations are appreciated. (707)-826-4479, humboldt.edu/natmus

BIRD THE MARSH Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Feb. 25. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Christine Keil in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

TRAIL WORKDAY The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department and the Humboldt Trails Council’s Volunteer Trail Stewards invite you to help reroute a section of Trail No.4 in the Arcata Community Forest Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers meet at 9 a.m. at the small parking lot at the Fickle Hill Road forest entrance next to the Arcata Community Forest sign. Be sure to wear a long sleeve shirt, work pants and boots and bring rain gear and water. Gloves, tools, snacks and beverages will be provided. (707) 825-2163, email eservices@cityofarcata.org

LUPINE BASH Join Friends of the Dunes and the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge for the 39th Annual Lupine Bash Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Be a part of this annual tradition of removing invasive yellow bush lupines from the Lanphere Dunes before they get the chance to produce more seed. Morning refreshments will be provided; bring your own mug for coffee, tea and juice. Meet at Pacific Union School, 3001 Janes Rd. in Arcata, to carpool to this protected site. (707) 444-1397, info@friendsofthedunes.org

TEMPERATE WOODLAND GARDEN TOUR Humboldt Botanical Gardens invites you to learn about the Moss Family Temperate Woodland Garden at a presentation and tour by curators Tim and June Walsh Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Members receive free admission; nonmembers pay the Garden Admission price. Reservations not necessary. (707) 442-5139, hbgf@hbgf.org

PRUNING FRUIT TREES North Coast Community Garden Collaborative hosts a free workshop on pruning fruit trees Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m at Abuelita’s Demonstration Garden, behing 539 T St. in Eureka. Deborah Giraud, UC-Cooperative Extension farm advisor, will teach pruning on young, mature and espaliered trees. Light snacks and free garden resources will be provided, including assistance with CalFresh. North Coast Community Garden Collaborative is a support network of and for community gardeners on California’s north coast who work together to increase access to healthier lifestyle choices, particularly access to nutritious, locally-grown, and culturally appropriate foods. (707) 269-2071, northcoastgardens.org

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Jane Wilson at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the history and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

SLOW MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m., for those who love the Marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour will last 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leaders John DeMartini and Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. (707) 826-2359

RRAS BANQUET Redwood Region Audubon Society holds its annual banquet and silent auction Saturday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the D Street Neighborhood Center, 1301 D St. in Arcata. In a presentation titled “Hummingbird Highways: Why Landscape Connections Matter to Pollination in the Tropics,” Dr. Matthew Betts of Oregon State University will discuss how, as tropical forests become increasingly broken up by roads, farm fields, pastures and other developments, corridors of trees provide vital pathways for pollinators and contribute to a rich diversity of plant species. Meat and veggie options will be offered by Brett Schuler Catering. Tickets are priced at a sliding scale from $35 and $75; send check made out to RRAS to P.O. Box 1054, Eureka, CA 95502, or email redwoodpost@suddenlink.net with Banquet in the subject line or call (707) 442-8862. RSVP by March 2.















