Eco-happenings here and there

BIRD THE MARSH Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Feb. 18. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Ken Burton in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

INLAND BIRDING ADVENTURE Join Redwood Region Audubon Society Saturday, Feb. 18 for an inland birding adventure with leader Melissa Dougherty in Willow Creek. Meet at Studio 299 (75 The Terrace, Willow Creek) after 9 a.m. to arrange carpooling. The group will depart promptly at 9:30 a.m. and end around noon. All ages, abilities and interest levels are welcome! (530) 859-1874, willowcreekbirdwalks@gmail.com

FOAM MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Alex Stillman at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the history and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

EUREKA WATERFRONT BIRDING Accompany Redwood Region Audubon Society Sunday, Feb. 19 for a field trip to the Eureka Waterfront. Meet leader Ralph Bucher at 9 a.m. at the foot of Del Norte Street, where participants will scope birds from the public dock. Attendees will then drive to the trailhead at Truesdale Street and bird along the trail through the Elk River Wildlife Sanctuary. (707) 499-1247, thebook@reninet.com

REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK HIKE The North Group Sierra Club invites the public to a hike on the former Coastal Drive in Redwood National Park Wednesday, Feb. 22. Carpools meet at 9 a.m. at Ray’s Valley West Shopping Center in Arcata or 10:30 a.m. at the trailhead on Coastal Drive, south closure gate. This medium difficulty six-mile roundtrip hike will be on the old roadway closed to vehicles since 2011, hugging bluffs overlooking the rugged coast. A maintained road resumes in three miles, near High Bluffs Overlook. Optional side trip is to the north to disguised WWII radar station. The walk will return the same route. Dress for coastal exposure. Bring water and lunch. No dogs. (707) 668-4275, mgroomster@gmail.com

BIRD THE MARSH Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Feb. 25. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Christine Keil in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

FOAM MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Jane Wilson at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the history and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

SLOW MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m., for those who love the Marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour will last 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leaders John DeMartini and Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. (707) 826-2359

ZERO WASTE ACTION PLAN The City of Arcata has completed a draft Zero Waste Action Plan and is seeking comments from Arcata citizens and businesses. The 10-year plan identifies various waste prevention, reuse and recycling practices Arcatans can use to get as close as possible to zero waste. A hard copy of the Zero Waste Action Plan draft is available for review at the Arcata Library, 500 Seventh St. The plan is also available at cityofarcata.org/275/Zero-Waste. The city is accepting feedback until Monday, March 13; email your comments to eservices@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-8184















