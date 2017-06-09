Economics to determine future of McKinleyville Town Center

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – There’s strong support in McKinleyville for the creation of a pedestrian-friendly town center, but it is unknown whether the vision for the heart of the community is economically viable.

The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee took up the issue at its meeting May 31, hearing from supporters of the town center proposal and receiving a reality check from county planning staff.

The vision

The McKinleyville Community Plan, the town’s growth blue print approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2002, calls for the creation of a town center. The zone extends from Pierson Park to McKinleyville Avenue, and from Railroad Drive to an area just south of Hiller Road. It also includes the commercial area north of Heartwood Drive where the Burger King and other businesses are located.

The largest undeveloped area is located behind the McKinleyville Shopping Center. There are also some undeveloped parcels along the south side of Hiller Road. Most of this land is owned by Anne Pierson, which means the future of most of the town center is in the hands of a single person.

Pierson has voiced support for the town center concept, but has said she’s not in a financial position to develop the property.

The community plan calls for the town center to include housing, shops, work places, parks and other civic facilities connected by pathways, with areas for social gatherings. The idea is to give McKinleyville a focal point and create a village-like atmosphere. Although the plan spells out a vision for the town center, it does not include specific building requirements. These regulations would be included in a town center ordinance, which was never created even though the town plan was approved 15 years ago.