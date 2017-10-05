Edmondson tops list of new Mack High Hall of Famers

McKINLEYVILLE – McKinleyville High School has announced its Hall of Fame Inductees for 2017. They are Kelly (Iorg) Edmondson, Class of 1998; coach Brian Stephens, Class of 1985-1993; and the 1990 track and field team.

Kelly (Iorg) Edmondson was a leader for the Panthers in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She earned two varsity letters in volleyball was an Honorable Mention in the All-County selection as a junior before earning the All-County White Star her senior season.

Edmondson led the 1997 squad to second place in the Big 5 Conference. The Panthers won their first-round NCS playoff game with an exciting five-set win over Piedmont High School, rallying from a 2-0 deficit.

Edmondson played two years of varsity basketball and was Honorable Mention All-County as a senior. She played a key role in helping the 1997-98 Panthers to a 20-win season, second place in the Big 5 Conference, and a trip to the NCS Division IV playoffs. The Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the section playoffs with wins over Cloverdale and Holy Names.

Edmondson made her greatest mark on the softball diamond as a four-year varsity letter winner. She earned one Honorable Mention All-County selection and three All-County White Stars during those four seasons. She was selected as the team’s MVP following her senior season.

Edmondson finished her athletic career playing one season of softball at Utah Valley State College.

Brian Stephens coached winners

Brian Stephens coached three different sports – basketball, softball, and football – from 1985-1993.

As head coach of the varsity girls basketball program, Stephens guided the Lady Panthers to an incredible run of success in the late Eighties. His teams qualified for the NCS playoffs in 1987, 1988, 1989, and 1991, winning NCS Championships in 1987 and 1989, and finishing as the runner-up in 1988. The 1987 team went on to play in the Nor-Cal Championship game and the 1989 team advanced to the Nor-Cal semifinals.

Stephens coached one season of softball in 1989 and guided that team into the NCS playoffs. The Panthers were the runners-up in the NCS Playoffs.

Stephens spent six seasons as the offensive coordinator for the varsity football team.

Working under Hall of Fame coach Dave Lonn, Stephens called plays for football teams that qualified for the NCS playoffs five times, capturing the NCS Championship in 1989.

The 1989 team is the most successful football team in school history. The Panthers dominated their opponents in the Class A playoffs, outscoring their three opponents 139-21.

Following his successful coaching career, Stephens served in different administrative posts in the Northern Humboldt Union High School District, including stints as principal and vice-principal at McKinleyville High School.

A great track and field team

The 1990 track and field team earned Hall of Fame distinction by running away with the Little Six league championship, out-pacing second-place Ferndale by over 50 points in the boys division.

The following week at the All-County championships, McKinleyville had several individual winners including Dane Bubenik in the 110 hurdles, Eric Harrington in the 200 and long jump, John Stymans in discus, and Thanh Andrews in the girls long jump.

The boys team went on to take the NCS 1A Championship, finishing ahead of Kelseyville by 20 points. Individual winners at that meet were Dane Bubenik in the 110 hurdles and the 4x400 relay team.

The inductees will be honored at the Hall of Fame Reception on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. in the school’s multi-purpose room. They will serve as the Grand Marshals for the homecoming parade at noon the next day and will be introduced prior to the start of the football game at 7 p.m. McKinleyville High School extends a warm welcome to all in the community to come and support these deserving people.







