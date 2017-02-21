Elegant dinners to benefit kids

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldters having recovered from the gastronomic excesses of the holiday season are invited to further indulge their palates with a pair of elegant dinners, all to benefit children.

Elegant French Dinner

Northcoast Preparatory and Performing Arts Academy holds its 15th annual Elegant French Dinner Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Sequoia Conference Center, 901 Myrtle Ave., Eureka.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with no-host bar and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner and dessert at 6:30. Brief announcements and entertainment will follow. There will be both Dutch and silent auctions running throughout the evening.

Tickets are $50 and are available through Wildberries Marketplace or brownpapertickets.com. This event is the school’s largest fundraiser to support student scholarships for international travel.

Keys to the Future

The 16th Annual CASA Big Night Dinner & Auction – Keys to the Future is coming up Saturday, March 4, also at the Sequoia Conference Center. This elegant night out supports advocacy for local children in foster care.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails while guests explore the silent auction with gift certificates, jewelry, trips, wine and more.

Then, attendees will savor a delicious served dinner by Uniquely Yours Catering, followed by a live auction of getaways, yet more gourmet dinners and local art. To see a sampling of auction items, visit humboldtcasa.org.

If you can’t attend the event but would like to place a bid on an item, you can do so by submitting a proxy bid through the CASA website or by calling CASA. For more information, contact Development Director Chelsea Brown at (707) 443-3197 or chelsea@humboldtcasa.org.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by contacting CASA or mailing payment to 2356 Myrtle Ave., Eureka, CA 95501. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Funds raised at this event support Humboldt CASA’s work to advocate for children in foster care and give them support and stability during a difficult time in their lives.

“CASA believes that children are the keys to our future and your generosity will make a huge difference in giving vulnerable children a chance to heal and become thriving members of our community,” the orignization states in a press release.















