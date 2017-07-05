Enforcers may hit ‘1 percent’ of Humboldt’s illegal grows

Daniel Mintz
Mad River Union
HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County is advancing its code enforcement capabilities as changes in the way cases are handled gain Board of Supervisors approval.
A re-organization of the county’s Code Enforcement Unit was approved at the board’s June 27 meeting. The restructuring will have the unit directly receiving all code-related complaints and will allow the unit to self-initiate action on illegal marijuana grows and abandoned vehicles instead of relying solely on complaint referrals.
Supervisors also approved re-locating the unit from the county Counsel’s Office to the Planning and Building Department, which has more support staff.
Marijuana grows that are illegal and outside of the county’s permitting application system are of particular concern, especially in sensitive watershed areas. But the call for stepped-up code enforcement isn’t free of controversy.
During a staff presentation, Code Enforcement Investigator Jeff Conner told supervisors of a state Department of Fish and Wildlife inspection in the Sproul Creek area of Garberville and said the unit collaborated and gained the consent of property owners to inspect the area for violations related to water diversion.
But Supervisor Estelle Fennel said the enforcement action didn’t go as smoothly as Conner described. Referring to it as “the Sproul Creek experiment,” Fennell advised caution.“There was a huge backlash from the community because some very small people were caught up in that dragnet,” she said, adding that the community is asking for enforcement to be directed at “those really large, obvious, unpermitted and expanded grows that are really damaging our environment.”
Supervisors emphasized that marijuana-related enforcement is highly important and should be directed at the largest, most impactful grows. Allowing the unit to react without being prompted gained support but the scale of the problem was described as being vast.
Conner aid that the goal is to have various enforcement agencies serve a total of four or five inspection warrants a week during the growing season, which Supervisor Rex Bohn described as being “almost like shoveling sand against the ocean.”
“You’re basically correct – if we’re working as hard as we can for the rest of the season, as you calculated out, we’re going to hit less than one percent of the illegal grows,” Conner responded. “We just don’t have the resources to do much more than that.”
Supervisor Ryan Sundberg agreed with Fennell’s comments and encouraged targeting the “most egregious, biggest” grows involving illegal clearing, grading and water diversion.
He noted that a recent Facebook post had a “#guerillagrowerforever” hashtag.
“I was like, ‘How do we not go after this person?’” Sundberg said. “That’s who we should focus on because it’s tough when you’ve got someone spending hundreds of thousands of dollars and time and effort on getting a permit and then someone on the next hill over just goes crazy.”
Sundberg described enforcement as leverage against non-compliance with the county’s rules and regulations for commercial marijuana production.
“Hopefully we can send a message and get more compliance by being able to target the worst ones,” he said.
County Counsel Jeffrey Blanck said environmentally-damaging grows in watersheds are an enforcement priority and code enforcement can work with the Sheriff’s Office on taking action.
“That ties in with the sheriff saying that the criminal activity is tied to environmental harm as well,” he continued.
Blanck said that when the unit accompanies sheriff’s deputies on enforcement actions against criminal activity, “We’re going because whether they end up arresting anyone or not, code enforcement may still be able to do a whole lot there – even if they find out (growers) haven’t broken the law criminally doesn’t mean they’re in compliance.”
Supervisors unanimously approved the Code Enforcement Unit’s reorganization, including locating the unit within the Planning Department. The transition will be completed by January 1, 2018.