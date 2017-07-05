Enforcers may hit ‘1 percent’ of Humboldt’s illegal grows

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County is advancing its code enforcement capabilities as changes in the way cases are handled gain Board of Supervisors approval.

A re-organization of the county’s Code Enforcement Unit was approved at the board’s June 27 meeting. The restructuring will have the unit directly receiving all code-related complaints and will allow the unit to self-initiate action on illegal marijuana grows and abandoned vehicles instead of relying solely on complaint referrals.

Supervisors also approved re-locating the unit from the county Counsel’s Office to the Planning and Building Department, which has more support staff.

Marijuana grows that are illegal and outside of the county’s permitting application system are of particular concern, especially in sensitive watershed areas. But the call for stepped-up code enforcement isn’t free of controversy.

During a staff presentation, Code Enforcement Investigator Jeff Conner told supervisors of a state Department of Fish and Wildlife inspection in the Sproul Creek area of Garberville and said the unit collaborated and gained the consent of property owners to inspect the area for violations related to water diversion.

But Supervisor Estelle Fennel said the enforcement action didn’t go as smoothly as Conner described. Referring to it as “the Sproul Creek experiment,” Fennell advised caution.“There was a huge backlash from the community because some very small people were caught up in that dragnet,” she said, adding that the community is asking for enforcement to be directed at “those really large, obvious, unpermitted and expanded grows that are really damaging our environment.”