Extreme Weather Shelter Friday night in Arcata

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata House Partnership (AHP) has announced an Extreme Weather Shelter for Friday, April 6. Intakes begin at 3 p.m. at The Annex, 501 Ninth St. across from the Arcata Transit Center.

Participants will receive a shower, dinner and fresh bedding, then at 6:15 p.m. will be taken to a local church for a night's sleep out of the weather. In the morning, clients receive a breakfast, sack lunch, and coffee before heading on their way.

The Extreme Weather Shelter (EWS) is a program which provides shelter to adults in need on nights of inclement weather. Based on guidelines from the National Weather Service, our program coordinator keeps tabs on the local weather during the winter season in order to help provide shelter on the coldest, wettest, and/or windiest nights of the year.















