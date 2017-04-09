Extreme Weather Shelter winter 2016/17 wrap-up

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – While it’s not possible to precisely quantify unhappiness, the Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) figures for this year’s Extreme Weather Shelters (EWS) make a compelling case that they reduced human misery in our community on an impressive scale for just about $8,100.

The shelter nights are called when the weather is forecast to be extremely cold or wet. On a rotating basis, four local churches allow those to be sheltered to use one of their vacant rooms for a night’s sleep. Participants are fed and showered first, then given a hearty breakfast and sack lunch the next morning.

It might be more useful to look at it from a glass-half-full perspective, where the amount of relief to the wet, shivering and hungry that was provided can be readily enumerated.

Though 12 of the EWS nights had been planned, a total of 18 were held during the exceptionally wet winter. The nights served 241 participants. While some were repeat customers, 75 were new intakes. Meals totaled 465, and 251 showers were offered. Some 255 participants got a fresh set of clothes, including more than 150 coats and hoodies.

That’s a lot of harm reduction, and it resulted from the combined efforts of Arcata House, its 20 or so volunteers, partners and the public. “It’s only because of the generosity and kindness of the community, our volunteers, the Blue Lake Rancheria and Emerald City Laundry that we were able to run this thing 180 percent to plan,” said Dahl Simms, AHP outreach coordinator.

The rancheria provided regular pre-made meals, while Emerald City washed sleeping bags for re-use. Along with managing the entire multidisciplinary effort, Simms himself was tasked with doing intake interviews, then shuttling participants around those nights, to and from the churches.

With all the help, it was no easy feat. The Arcata House Annex is hobbled by physical and other restrictions on its ability to serve the needy. “We’re limited here,” Simms said. Some nights, more than a dozen participants had to be given showers, using just two bathing facilities at the Annex. “We have to knock on the door and tell them their time’s up,” Simms said.

The arduous success in sheltering so many is tinged with some deep regrets for Simms. Based on multiple weather forecasts predicting beastly conditions, he called shelters on some nights that turned out to be relatively pleasant. Other nights when fair weather was forecast, it rained frozen cats and dogs. “I just felt terrible,” he said. “But you don’t know what you don’t know.”

AHP will carry on with the shelters next rainy season, from Nov. 15 to March 15. “I don’t know why we wouldn’t,” Simms said. “But what we need is a permanent shelter. Then you don’t have to play the crappy game every night.”















