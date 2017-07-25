(UPDATED) Fatal collision on State Route 36 this morning

UPDATE FROM CHP: The victim in the fatal traffic collision from this morning on SR-36 has been identified as Joseph Daniel Westcott, 43 years old, of Mad River.

Mad River Union

CARLOTTA – A 43-year-old man died this morning, July 25 when the Honda he was driving plowed head on into the front of a logging truck. The name of the deceased man, who lived in the Mad River area, is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At about 5:55 a.m. the man was driving a 2000 Honda Civic eastbound on State Route 36 completely on the wrong side of the road.

Traveling in the opposite direction was a fully loaded Peterbilt log truck driven by Brandon Barnwell of Bridgeville. The Honda slammed into the logging truck, which then flipped over and spilled its load on the highway, blocking traffic in both directions.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.