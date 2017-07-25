Felony charges filed against man for alleged illegal dentistry

Humboldt District Attorney’s Office

EUREKA – District Attorney Maggie Fleming has announced that her office has filed felony charges against Mazair Eshghipour, also known as Michael Eshghipour, related to Eel River Valley Dental, the dentistry practice he purchased and operated in Fortuna between 2014 and 2016.

Eshghipour is alleged to have unlawfully practiced dentistry without a license, submitted insurance claims representing himself as a licensed dentist, and created and used a fraudulent dentist’s license during this period.

The case is based upon an extensive investigation by the Fortuna Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

Eshghipour was arrested on June 30, 2016. He has been released on his own recognizance.

On July 24, Eshghipour made an initial appearance in Humboldt Superior Court.

He did not enter a plea. The matter was continued to Oct. 2.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Tobias Hasler, who specializes in insurance fraud crimes.