Fire update: 1,565 acres burned as of this morning

ORLEANS – Last night’s community meeting in Orleans was a success as participants found answers to many questions about the fires and air quality. Community meetings like this help maintain the strong relationships that have been forged between the Six Rivers National Forest and local communities. The Orleans community wanted to thank the firefighters for all the hard work that they have done, especially with the extremely warm temperatures.

While driving in and around the fire areas, please drive slowly and safely due to fire equipment on the roadways.

The eight lightning-caused fires which make up the Orleans Complex have burned a total of approximately 1,565 acres as of this morning. The majority of fire activity is occurring on the northern section of the Ukonom Fire with predominately larger fuels being consumed. The Ukonom Fire is estimated at approximately 1,300 acres. The fire’s slow growth has been caused by burning material rolling down steep slopes and causing short runs uphill into heavier fuels. Firefighters continue to improve and strengthen containment lines, along with conducting nightshift strategic firing operations when weather conditions permit. The other fires in the Complex are being monitored and continue to exhibit minimal fire behavior, with the Burney Fire in the Marble Mountain Wilderness the most active. It is now estimated at 100 acres. A combination of suppression and confinement strategies are being used for the incident. NorCal Incident Management Team 1 is managing the Incident.

Cooperators on the incident include the Karuk and Yurok Tribes, Klamath NF and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Smoke conditions are continuously being monitored. A daily air quality report is posted on the Orleans Complex Inciweb page. Several other large fires in northern California and southern Oregon are contributing to smoke. Weather conditions will cause smoke to concentrate in the valley floors of the Klamath River drainage and could impact local communities. Conditions are expected to be hotter and drier today.

The first priority for all fires that are part of the Orleans Complex is to provide for firefighter and public safety, along with protecting cultural sites and natural resources.

The Six Rivers National Forest remains under fire restrictions. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/srnf to learn more about the restrictions. For up to date fire information go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5430/.












































