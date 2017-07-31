Firefighters battle 1,222-acre blaze near Orleans

Six Rivers National Forest

The Orleans Complex on the Orleans/Ukonom Ranger District is currently 1,222 acres as of Monday morning. The somplex currently includes seven lightning-caused fires on the Six Rivers National Forest and in the Siskiyou Wilderness. Suppression of the Ukonom Fire in the East Zone is being managed by Northern California Incident Management Team 1 under Type II Incident Commander Curtis Coots.

Fires in the West Zone are managed by Type III IC James Courtright. These fires include the Chimney, Dillon, Forks and Little fires. A combination of suppression and confinement strategies are being used for the incident. Containment is currently at 0%.

Assigned to this Complex are:

Cooperators on the incident include the Karuk and Yurok Tribes, Klamath National Forest, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Land Management.

There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. in Karuk Tribe’s Department of Natural Resources office in Orleans at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to provide the local community with more information about the fire.

The forest’s top priority on the East Zone of the Orleans Complex is the Ukonom Fire burning near Ukonom Mountain. This fire is estimated at approximately 1,082 acres as of Monday morning.

Weather conditions will cause smoke to concentrate in the valley floors of the Klamath River Drainage and could impact local communities. Conditions are expected to be warmer and drier today.

The first priority for all fires that are part of the Orleans Complex is to provide for firefighter and public safety, along with protecting cultural sites and natural resources.

The Six Rivers National Forest remains under fire restrictions. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/srnf to learn more about the restrcitons. For up to date fire information go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5430/.

















































