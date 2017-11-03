Five Jacks Collect All-CCAA Men’s Soccer Honors

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

SAN DIEGO – Isaiah Dairo was named to the All-California Collegiate Athletic Association Second Team and four Humboldt State men’s soccer players earned Honorable Mention honors as the conference office released its season awards Thursday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Chris Cherms, midfielder Mumbi Kwesele, and defensemen Tyler Guptill and Cameron Spencer were Honorable Mention selections.

“I couldn’t be more happy for these five guys and the recognition they have been given this season,” said HSU Head Coach Fred Jungemann. “It is a huge honor for these guys and our entire team, for them to be recognized by our conference. Isaiah was a huge threat upfront for us all season and scored some massive goals, including three game winners. Mumbi and Cam were great leaders for us and hugely instrumental in our season. Chris and Tyler were a big part of the defensive improvements we made this season. They all had a wonderful seasons for us and we are proud of the recognition they have brought themselves and our program.”

Dairo, a forward from Hayward, Calif., ranked second on the team with 11 points and four goals. The sophomore was also tied for the team lead with three assists. Dairo was an offensive threat that tallied a team-high four game-winning goals and he paced the squad with 19 shots on goal.

Cherms started 15 games in goal and registered a .731 save percentage to go with an 8-7 record. Kwesele finished the season with four points with two assists and a goal. Guptill and Spencer started 15 and 14 games, respectively, and helped anchor the Green and Gold defense.

HSU finished the season with an 8-8 overall record, its best mark since going 8-7 during the 2014 campaign.
































