Flat track motorcycle racing Saturday at Humboldt County Fairgrounds

On Saturday, Aug. 5 California Flat Track Association delivers the first-ever Motorcycle Flat Track Race at the historic Humboldt County Fairgrounds. This event will be Round #6 of CFTA’s Western Flat Track series.

Never before has Humboldt County witnessed a half mile motorcycle flat track race. Some of the fastest professional racers in the Western U.S. will be competing. There is also an early afternoon program of amateur racing so everyone partakes in this exciting event.









“Local motorcycle racing enthusiasts in Northern California have been asking me to bring our exciting brand of racing to Humboldt County for years. I admit to being a bit skeptical at first, but once I saw the beautiful facility and setting combined with the overwhelming local support for such an event, I was sold”, explained Randy Kremlacek, CEO of California Flat Track Association. “This event has promise to be our largest spectator-drawing event of the season.”

Flat track motorcycle racing is the original American extreme sport, pre-dating automobile racing in the U.S. The action is intense with riders at extreme speeds in the dirt. The bikes slide dramatically and the dirt flies as they throw themselves into the corners, searching for traction. There are no protective cages or roll bars – just men and women astride extremely fast motorcycles, throwing caution to the wind.

In addition to the track excitement, there will be great food, craft beers and off-track entertainment. Tickets are as low as $12 and include a special family package, plus VIP and Super VIP reserved seating. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.purplepass.com/humboldt or locally at Pacific Motorsports, Eureka and Dazey’s Motorsports, Garberville, Scotty’s Cutters Edge, Fortuna and Black Lightning Motorcycle Café, Eureka.

The front gates open at 3:30 p.m., with action starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are

www.purplepass.com/humboldt $25 Super VIP, $20 VIP, $15 General Admission, Front Gate Pit Pass: $15, $40 Family Pack, Students & Seniors (65+), Under 6 & Military: Free









































































