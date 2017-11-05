FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jacks Compete in DII West Region Cross Country Championships

Kenneth McCanless

HSU Athletics

MONMOUTH, Ore. – At the Western Oregon Ash Creek Preserve, the Humboldt State women’s cross country team had two athletes place in the top 15 runners in the 6k race as they secured a ninth-place finish, and the men finished in 23rd in the 8k in the Division II West Region Championships.

It was Tatiana Gillick pacing the women’s squad in eighth place with a 21:30 and Annie Roberts coming in just paces behind in 14th with a 21:34. Freshman Cessair McKinney crossed the finish line in 46th place in 22:15.5.

“Tatiana and Annie both really came up with special performances at the right time,” said Head Distance Coach Jamey Harris. “It was great to see them have really gritty races when they needed them.”

For the men, Daniel Tull led the way with a 31:55 to finish in 66th, and Dustyn Salomon placed 76th in 31:58.6.











































