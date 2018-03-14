Former HSU offensive lineman Brandon Hribar dies

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – Former Humboldt State offensive lineman Brandon Hribar passed away last Monday.

The Encinitas, Calif., native spent three seasons with the Lumberjacks (2009-11) after transferring from Division IAA Western Carolina University. Hribar played both tackle positions for the Green and Gold and was an important piece to HSU's high-powered offense.

"He was a larger than life guy, a gentle giant that blossomed into a tremendous player," said Strength and Conditioning Coach Drew Petersen. "He had his two very best games in 2011 against Central Washington on national television and the UC Davis game. He was a great guy and a wonderful mentor to the young kids. I am very saddened by his loss."

In Hribar's final season with the Jacks, he helped the team to a 9-1 record and a 23-17 win over UC Davis.

"When I think back about Humboldt State football there are a few faces that always come to mind, and Hribar was definitely one of those faces," said Head Athletic Trainer Shannon Childs. "His happy-go-lucky personality and his big sideways smile was infectious. He was truly a gentle giant, and I am proud to say that he was and always will be a Lumberjack."





















































































