POLICE CHIEF FORUM The City of Arcata is recruiting a new chief of police, and is encouraging the public to share input on what the city should consider in selecting candidates Wednesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chamber at City Hall, located at 736 F St. The city is completing a background check on the top candidate for an interim chief of police, and expects to have an interim chief in place by June. Lt. Bart Silvers is now serving as acting chief of police is named.