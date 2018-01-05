Gang member arrested after fatal stabbing in Orick

Mad River Union

ORICK – An Arcata man known to be affiliated with a gang was arrested last week for allegedly stabbing a man to death in downtown Orick.

Ronald Joshua Loureiro, 29, was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on Thursday, Jan. 4 on suspicion of homicide and for a parole hold.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Orick at 11 a.m. that day for a reported stabbing near Dryden Road and U.S. Highway 101 and found 34-year-old Vernon James Weatherford with stab wounds.

Officers with California State Parks and the California Highway Patrol assisted in the response. State Parks officers performed life-saving efforts on the victim while medical was en route. Weatherford later succumbed to his injuries.

Loureiro fled southbound, but was later located on Hansen Street.

Loureiro was arrested by Arcata Police 16 on Spear Avenue in Arcata after he was found allgedly in possession of meth. A press release from Arcata Police identified Loureiro as a “validated gang member from Arcata.”

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.





































