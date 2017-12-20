Gas line project to continue through January after holiday break

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata residents of a certain age may be able to remember those halcyon days of yesteryore, when Seventh Street between I and J streets was passable.

Actually it was only since mid-September that PG&E has had the street fenced off and full of heavy machinery and hardhatted workers, even if it seems like much longer.

According to a PG&E spokesperson, there are two projects ongoing there, and they’re quite involved.

The easier one is removing a 1950s-vintage gas valve that isn’t needed any more. The gas line there will be capped off.

Meanwhile, all valves at the site are being upgraded to modern, automated versions.

More challenging is the relocation of a four-inch gas pipeline underneath the culvert through which Jolly Giant Creek is channeled. About 25 feet of the pipeline is being moved.

While the underground work will carry into the new year, PG&E plans to temporarily seal up the unfinished project this Friday, Dec. 20 and restore traffic access.

Then they’ll be back at it around Tuesday, Jan. 2. Project completion is expected sometimes around the end of January.

