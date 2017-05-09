Goldberg to be tried for alleged assault on wife

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA — Bridgeville murder suspect Jon David Goldberg will be tried for alleged spousal battery despite his wife’s refusal to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Rachel Christina Goldberg was held in contempt last week and penalized with a suspended $500 fine by Superior Court Judge John Feeney.

Jon Goldberg, 36, accused of the September gunshot murder in Fortuna of his wife’s lover, Fortuna Fire Captain Timothy Smith Sr., 42, will be tried on two of three separate firearm assault and battery charges filed in February by Deputy District Attorney Luke Bernthal.

Goldberg is to be arraigned May 11 for allegedly assaulting his wife with a revolver, coupled with a special allegation that “he personally used a firearm,” which makes the attack “a serious and violent felony.”

Judge Feeney dismissed a second charge of displaying a firearm in a public place, but upheld a third count, misdemeanor battery. Goldberg had pleaded not guilty in February to all three domestic violence charges.

Rachel Goldberg’s refusal to testify despite being her husband’s alleged battery victim denied the prosecution its lead witness. Bernthal and his investigators had spent literally months trying to find her, finally locating her only days before the hearing at an unnamed location in Solano County in the San Francisco Bay area.

Hamstrung by his star witness, Bernthal resorted to the second-hand testimony of Frieda Smith, who was a fellow volunteer of Rachel Goldberg’s at Bridgeville Elementary School on Kneeland Road. “We formed a really close friendship last school year, mainly socializing at school,” Smith testified.

Frieda Smith (no relation to the deceased Tim Smith) spent much of Sept. 26, the day of the alleged murder, providing Rachel Goldberg with transportation and moral support after she had admitted her adulterous affair to her husband late the night before.

At a preliminary hearing Dec. 6, Smith Sr.’s widow, Jessica Springer, testified that she came across nude photographs of Rachel Goldberg on her husband’s telephone on the evening of Sept. 25. Springer told the court she immediately dialed her friend with word that she had better tell her husband what Springer had discovered. The two families had been close as regular hunting and fishing companions, Springer related (Union Feb. 9, 2017).

Frieda Smith recounted that Rachel called her at the school kitchen at about 9 a.m. the morning of Sept. 26, where Smith had dropped off her daughter. “She was very upset, she was crying and she asked me to come get her.”

Deputy Public Defender Casey Russo objected, as he did repeatedly, that Smith’s testimony was inadmissible hearsay. For the most part, however, Judge Feeney overruled his objections, noting that preliminary hearings are governed by more relaxed evidentiary rules than those of jury trials.

Smith recounted that she drove to Larabee Valley, about 11 miles east of Bridgeville and 38 miles east of Fortuna on Route 36, to pick up Rachel Goldberg at her shop-cum-residence. In the prior telephone call at school, Goldberg had assured Smith her husband was not present. He had taken her money and the keys to the van, he had been drinking and he had a gun, she had told Smith. When Smith arrived, Rachel Goldberg was standing out front with her two suitcases packed – she intended to take a room at a hotel. She loaded them and her son into Smith’s truck.

As they motored to Bridgeville Elementary, Smith testified, Goldberg “was really upset and scared and of course she’d been crying” at length after confessing to her husband she had been unfaithful. Her hand had been forced when Tim Smith’s wife found the nude photographs of Goldberg on her husband’s cell phone.

Frieda Smith testified that Goldberg admitted to her that she had slept with Tim Smith, adding that she would have to quit work and that “we could not go to school” because questions would be raised about what had happened.

Frieda Smith countered that they had to go to school to pick up her daughter. Twice on the way there, Goldberg ducked down in the truck for fear of being seen by her husband. In one instance, she jumped into the back seat with her son, recalled Smith, who did see Jon Goldberg pass by once in oncoming traffic. He did not follow them.

After being held in contempt, Rachel Goldberg sat in the courtroom gallery to hear her friend’s testimony. Judge Feeney allowed her to stay for the duration despite Bernthal’s objections.

Periodically, both in the morning and the afternoon, the Goldbergs smiled at one another as he sat in the jury box and then at the defense table. They appeared to be reassuring each other of their moral support.

As Frieda Smith’s truck drew into Fortuna on Sept 26, she overheard Jon call Rachel on a cell phone, “yelling and very upset.” He accused his wife of kidnapping their son.

Frieda Smith then quoted him as blurting out, “It’s not OK for another man to put his dick into my wife!”

Smith testified that she admonished her friend, “He has every right to be mad, he has every right to be mad.” Rachel “was really hurt and she felt really bad.”

At that point, Rachel Goldberg “became very concerned to talk with Tim,” her lover. She was convinced she might never talk with or see him again in the wake of the revelations about their affair. She asked to drive by his house at 3150 Rohnerville Road where the women discovered a roadblock had been set up.

Frieda Smith said Rachel asked if there had been an accident and was told by either an officer or a city worker that it was “a people accident.”

“She panicked a little but I told her I’d take her to a hotel and find out what’s going on,” Frieda Smith testified.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, Fortuna police found Tim Smith lying on the ground next to his red pickup truck, directly in front of his house, dead of five gunshot wounds.

His widow and his son testified in December that Jon Goldberg had shot Smith to death point blank with naked intent. “I thought you were my friend,” they heard him say as he allegedly pulled the trigger.

Frieda Smith had driven Rachel Goldberg to the Best Western to get a room when a text message arrived from Bridgeville Elementary saying “Jon had shot Tim and killed him” and the school was on lockdown.

The two women and their children motored immediately to Fortuna Police Headquarters, where they lingered for some three or four hours to offer their accounts of what had happened and why.

Officer Ryan Richardson told the court that Rachel Goldberg was so upset during their 15-20 minute interview that she became nauseated and vomited.

Late in her testimony, Frieda Smith said Rachel Goldberg confided the information that led to the domestic violence charges against her husband. The two women chatted for a few minutes outside police headquarters where Goldberg revealed what she had not told police: early that morning her husband had fired rounds around her at their property in a threatening and hostile manner. She asked Smith to keep the disclosure secret and she declined to answer reporters’ questions after the hearing.















