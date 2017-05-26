Goldberg trial reset for October

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA — Superior Court Judge Christopher Wilson has ordered Bridgeville murder suspect Jon David Goldberg to stand trial on Oct. 2 for the alleged gunshot slaying in September of his wife’s reputed lover, a Fortuna fire captain.

The trial had been set for June, but in the meantime two motions will be heard on Monday, June 12.

One will determine if the murder case should be merged with subsequent but related charges of misdemeanor battery. They allege that Goldberg threatened his wife with a gun and fired rounds close to her in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 26.

At about 12:45 p.m. that same day Goldberg allegedly gunned down Timothy Thomas Smith, 42, in the fire captain’s front yard in the 3100 block of Rohnerville Road, Fortuna.

Deputy District Attorney Luke Bernthal will move for the consolidation of the cases on June 12.

At the same time, however, Deputy Public Defender Casey Russo will move for the battery charges to be dismissed. They span a two-year period, 2014-2016.

Goldberg’s wife, Rachel Christina Goldberg, refused to testify against her husband at his preliminary hearing late last month on the battery charges. She was held in contempt and penalized with a suspended $500 fine.

Her refusal to take the stand denied Bernthal his key witness, forcing him to rely on the testimony of a woman identified as Rachel Goldberg’s friend, Frieda Smith.

Smith, no relation to the deceased Tim Smith, told the court that Rachel Goldberg had confided to her after they left Fortuna police headquarters late in the afternoon after the shooting that her husband, incensed by her adultery, had fired rounds around her at their property in a threatening and hostile manner. She asked Smith to keep the disclosure secret from law enforcement.

Jon Goldberg, 36, is being held on $1 million bail and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is accused of shooting Tim Smith, 42, five times at point blank range as the latter’s wife and son looked on. The two and their families had been friends and Goldberg had learned the night before from his wife that she had been Smith’s lover.

The matter came to a head when Smith’s wife, Jessica Springer, discovered pictures of a nude Rachel Goldberg on her husband’s telephone. Springer testified last December that she telephoned news of her discovery to Goldberg, who then confessed the affair to her husband.

Police said Jon Goldberg fled the scene in a white 2005 Dodge Caravan owned by his brother, heading southbound on Rohnerville Road.

Early on the evening of Sept. 26, Fortuna police, the Humboldt County SWAT team and California Highway Patrol officers picked up the suspect at a residence at 32950 Highway 36, east of Bridgeville.

Ironically, Springer and her husband had dined out together in Fortuna with the Goldberg family the Sunday night before the alleged murder.
















