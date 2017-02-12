Good news from Dogtown

February is already promising to be a much happier month for me and the dogs than January. So many positive things to report! The first three days of February saw the adoptions of seven shelter dogs. The two Redwood Pals dogs featured last week, Oden and Juno, have moved out of the shelter and into foster homes. One silly husky girl went south to a specialized rescue, and little Diamond, who has been in boarding for far too long, hitched a ride back to Idaho with a long-haul trucker and was reunited with her original rescue group friends.

And in a wonderful collaborative effort between Animal Control, Redwood Pals, and Sarah and Bill from Healing Spirit Animal Wellness Center, 24 dogs in a rural compound received rabies vaccinations! The adult dogs also were scheduled for spay and neuter appointments and four puppies were voluntarily re-homed. My household enjoyed the company of Penny the Chihuahua for a couple of nights before she went on to the Sequoia Humane Society, where she will soon be up for adoption.

Lots of people play a part in making these good things happen. Volunteers help to handle, train and socialize the dogs, which then makes them more desirable to adopters. We have some new volunteers from HSU’s Pre-vet Club and we’re enjoying the fresh energy that they bring. Fosters are the backbone of rescue, and Redwood Pals is very grateful for the ones that help us out. We are never quite sure what to expect when we pull a dog out and put him in a home. Pretty Oden is so comfortable with his fosters and already looks like he has always lived in his new digs. Transporters help us get dogs to specialized rescues and placements, and we have several valued drivers (including some members of my family). Local vets and pet supply stores help us out regularly with advice and donated items, all of which is put to good use. I am regularly buoyed by the nice things my customers say across the checkstand. It is encouraging to know that people care and are interested in what happens to these dogs.

My last happy news for this week is regarding Rocky. About once a week I receive a new photo or video and a report on my special friend Rocky, the blind Pit mix who had spent half of his young life in the shelter. Rocky hit the adoption jackpot just as all his options seemed to be running out. His new home includes a big family that loves him, a special dog friend that is happy to play with him all the time, toys, excursions, and two other dogs that have decided he is welcome in their home, even if he is a bit of a goofball. At first Rocky was like a kid in a candy store, not believing that all that fun could last, but he has realized that he can go to sleep at night and it will all be there again the next day. I’m sure his new mom is relieved about the sleeping part. The most recent photo shows Rocky snoozing with his head on one of the other dogs. He is so happy!

The shelter dog population is slowing decreasing, thanks to adoptions and rescue efforts. There is quite a selection available for adoption, including a pair of spunky little young adult MinPins, Star and Grizzy; two female Beagles; the beautiful Border Collie, Kobe (can’t believe this one hasn’t been snapped up yet); a friendly young female Doberman, Molly; long-time resident Nikko, a Pit mix who gets along with dogs and cats; scrunchy-faced Piggy with her funny tail and absolutely charming personality; and lots, lots more. The most current selection can always be found on petharbor.com, by choosing the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter and following the links to adoptable animals.

The shelter is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday the hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and current on their vaccinations at the time of their adoption. The adoption fees are a fraction of what it would cost to have all those things done at retail prices. Stop by the shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville or call (707) 840-9132 for more information. Questions or comments about anything in this column can be sent to redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com.















