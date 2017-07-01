Good will not enough in refugee crisis

Paul Mann

ARCATA – Refugee activists from the Greek island of Lesbos say strong management is imperative to avoid derailing volunteer and donor efforts.

Father Christoforos Schuff and Lesbos fisherman Valamios Eustratios, experienced volunteers on the island, say that the flood of international good will in response to the West’s greatest refugee crisis since World War II “has to be channeled” with care and precision.

Leading a recent Humboldt State University forum, they made these points:

• Aid distribution and logistics must be structured to ensure refugees receive it.

• Help is effective only if organizations large and small, independent volunteers and island civic leaders are in close communication with one another and with donors. Schuff said pointedly that a gift of 1,000 gallons of milk or 10,000 diapers from a donor looking for a photo op is of no help if the transportation routes are not in place or distribution is poorly coordinated.

• Volunteers must be flexible and short cuts may be preferable to set procedures. A crisis of such magnitude – Lesbos took in 500,000 boat people in 2015 alone – requires adaptability and fast response times. Bus stops and soup kitchens in locations that are ideal on Monday may be in the wrong place on Wednesday. The number and flow patterns of refugees are changeable. Aid efforts must be nimble.

Example: When the first big refugee influx arrived on the continent in 2015 (a million asylum seekers migrated to Europe), aid organizations in Lesbos were at the south end of the island. The vast majority of refugees were making landfall in the north, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank.

Further, Schuff said, complications arose toward the end of 2015 when the influx of caregivers began to create jams with the overflow of boat people. The large number of volunteers was a mixed blessing. Besieged organizers found themselves dealing with a two-pronged muddle.

He cautioned about aspiring volunteers who mistakenly see rescuing refugees as a romantic adventure. Despite many deaths in transit, the majority of boat people arrive safely. The real work comes after they are rescued: supplying their needs for food, medicine, clothing, shelter and ultimately relocation.

Schuff deplored “hero’s syndrome,” the tendency of some volunteers to indulge in selfies that advertise their “valiant” efforts, which in fact are self-serving.

Volunteers have not been the only mixed blessing. Major organizations like the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees had a steep learning curve in Lesbos, Schuff explained. The professionals were more familiar with setting up encampments in sparsely populated, largely empty spaces in Africa or in the Middle East, rather than in Europe, where infrastructure is extensive and populations are large and dense. The people of Lesbos number about 85,000 and the island was the home of the canonical 6th century Greek lyric poets Alcaeus and Sappho.

The U.N. does wonderful work, Schuff emphasized, but it was not used to setting up a site in an island community with its own traditions, civil servants, social hierarchy, hospitality protocols and infrastructure. It took time for U.N. workers to realize that instead of “parachuting in” and taking over, they needed to consult closely with the local mayor and town council before setting up a site. (Schuff became a site coordinator.)

The locals were eager to help and, unknown at first to the U.N., are experienced with refugee needs and support. “You need to pick up a few words of the language of the locals who had already been helping refugees for years,” he commented.

Both Schuff and Eustratios said the island benefited from its long history of coping with refugees, migrants and asylum seekers, albeit not on the scale triggered by the six-year Syrian civil war and the protracted conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Some elderly Lesbos residents were themselves refugees in the 1920s, amid the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922. It broke out as the Ottoman Empire collapsed after World War I ended in 1918.

Lesbos sits opposite Turkey in the northeast Aegean Sea, a scant 3.5 miles off the Turkish coast, separated by the Mytilene Strait.

Father Schuff is a Sacramento native who lived in Norway before moving to Greece in 2001, where he entered a monastery and became an Orthodox priest.

He recalled, “The refugee flow has been continuous since about 2002.” It was a slow trickle at first “with a boat here, a boat there.” No border patrol was needed.

“I remember the first time I saw refugees about 20 years ago,” Eustratios observed. Suddenly, in 2015-2016, his Lesbos village of 100-150 residents became a teeming camp of 5,000 people.

“I’ve seen people drowning,” the long-time fisherman said, “children, women, so unjustly. I remember one time I was out rescuing people and I saved this woman, but I could not save her child and the child drowned.

“And the mother said, ‘Why?! Why did you save me instead of my child?!’ It’s hard to understand what’s happening if you haven’t seen what’s been going on. The whole world needs to know we do not need to fear these people, these refugees. We need to fear the people who make them run away.”

Although the situation has stabilized in 2017, boats and rafts continue to land daily on Lesbos as thousands are driven out of their homes not only in Syria, but also in Afghanistan (where the U.S. goes on fighting its longest war, now in its 16th year), Iraq and other countries.

If some stability has been achieved, it is tenuous. In early May, Lesbos experienced a new uptick in refugee warnings.

On June 12, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck from a point in the Aegean Sea nine miles south of the island, killing at least one person and destroying many buildings in the location where the migrant influx landed two years ago, according to international press reports.

The World Economic Forum in Geneva has warned earlier this year that although “the sense of acute crisis driven by the refugee and migration flows has abated,” much depends on whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan carries out his threat of “opening up the floodgate” of refugee flows again.

