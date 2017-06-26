Greenview Park overhaul should be done by end of summer

Andrew George Butler

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Dan Bixler, head of the Greenview Playground Project, is optimistic that the City of Arcata will accept a construction bid in July, giving the project a green light for a long awaited makeover.

Bixler is confident the city will find an acceptable contract, and put to use the $329,000 raised for the renovation of Greenview Park. Bixler said the park should be completed and ready for public use by the end of September, if all goes smoothly.

Julie Neander, deputy director of Environmental Services for the City of Arcata, said the last round of contract bids came in $40,000 above what the city was willing to accept.

However, Neander said the Arcata City Council will again view revised construction bids in July, and chances are better that the city will find a suitable contract.

The proposed renovations to Greenview will make it the first park in Arcata with adaptive equipment designed to work well with mentally and physically disabled children.

The park will feature a sensory wall, with five or six different stations designed to engage children with autism or other disabilities.

Also, the park's ground will be decorated with all local flora, and there will be an 80-foot zip line spanning overhead.

Additionally, Greenview will have a wheelchair accessible basketball court with hoops that can be raised and lowered.

Jenny Cappuccio and her son, Ernesto, are looking forward to the re-opening of the park.

Ernesto, who frequently played wheelchair basketball in Oakland before moving with his family to Humboldt, has been so far unable to do so in his new home.

“The park will allow him [Ernesto] to play with his friends and his family, and to be active ... A park like this is very important. It lets kids with disabilities do normal activities and socialize with their peers,” Cappuccio said.















