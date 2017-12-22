Greg King: What if they built The Village and nobody came … with a car?

The Village dorm project is one of several major developments now being built or under consideration in Arcata. Naturally, many city residents want a timeout to consider the consequences. The risks to quality of life posed by the combined impacts of these developments are significant. As always, the greatest threat comes from cars.

That said, The Village provides the city with an excellent opportunity to create a major housing project that, once expanded and emulated, will actually improve rather than diminish our quality of life. The choice is clear, and it is immediate: Make the new dorm a car-free facility.

In considering The Village and other proposals, the city’s commitment to increase density and thus protect surrounding agricultural lands and other open space is an admirable goal. But that goal is only viable if a large majority of these many thousands of new residents can thrive without a car.

When we talk about “unlivable cities,” it’s almost always about vehicle impacts: the congestion, pollution, noise, pavement, infrastructure, and hazards that plague car-dominated communities. In Arcata today, if we largely and resolutely remove cars from the in-fill equation, then such development makes sense. If the city makes it easy for everyone — or even half of new residents — to own a car, then Arcata will have chopped away at its livability like Lizzy Borden addressing the problem of her parents.

Representatives of the company proposing to build The Village (AMCAL) recently told a local consultant that they would be happy to build it without parking. Removing from the development those 369 parking spaces would leave more room for raised garden beds and other forms of living. In addition, neighbors concerned about students parking and driving on their streets will be able to relax knowing that this dorm will be for students who do not own cars. But really it’s the city as a whole that would see the greatest benefits of removing the parking requirement.

The dorm project also provides an opportunity for HSU and city officials to collaborate on means of controlling, and reducing, the growth of car dominance in Arcata.

Fortunately, there are affordable, equitable first steps: HSU could, like other colleges, prohibit first-year entering students from bringing a car, immediately eliminating more than 1,000 vehicles from the city while inculcating beginning students (most of whom come from Southern California) with the understanding that it’s easy and desirable (and infinitely safer) to get around Arcata without a car.

Increasing the number of students without cars will also stimulate the development of additional non-motorized infrastructure that allows everyone – students, local residents, and visitors alike – to safely and easily navigate our small community without a car. The Plaza and other public spaces immediately come to mind, as they could be reconfigured to decrease automobile impacts, making our great city safer, more enjoyable, and even more prosperous.

Many of us are quite grateful for the bike boulevards, the new Humboldt Bay Trail North, and other small contributions to non-motorized transportation in the city. But all of this visioning and expense will mean little if Arcata does not create codes and infrastructure that reduce rather than increase the use of cars. If all the proposed infill comes with cars then we’ll be faced with gridlock, as well as more tragedies such as the death last year of Alan Gradwhol, who was run over at a four-way stop by a drunk college student.

We are also grateful for the presence of HSU, which affords Arcata, and all of Humboldt County, the enormous cultural, intellectual and economic opportunities that only a college can provide. But if HSU is allowed to grow in an unrestrained fashion, and in the process foists upon Arcata thousands of additional cars, then the presence of the college could become a “net negative.” No one wants that.

Municipalities around the world are planning for the benefit of people at the expense of cars, with great success. Arcata should as well. As development pressures accelerate, our opportunities to influence how we grow depend on what we do right now.

Working with HSU, developers, and the public, Arcata policymakers and planners can and should create a transportation paradigm that nurtures and rewards car-free travel. That’s the future. Let’s embrace it.

Greg King is executive director of Siskiyou Land Conservancy, an Arcata-based land trust that serves the northwestern counties of California.
















