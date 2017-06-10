Growers face ‘death by 1,000 cuts’

Comments geared to effects on small-scale growers were numerous even though the hearing was for regulations directed at distributors, transporters, dispensaries and testing.

One speaker told the bureau’s staffers that Humboldt’s medical marijuana industry is largely made up of working-class scale producers who will be at a disadvantage when it comes to compliance with costly regulations.

“There’s a risk of focusing too much on investment and new jobs created and not enough on the local cost – the local cost to Humboldt’s economy could be really huge,” he said, adding that “the majority of operators are just working class people who are just trying to supplement their incomes so they can take care of their kids – that was a lot of my neighbors growing up here.”