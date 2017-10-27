Halloween Haps & Horrors

HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE Start off your candy collecting at a safe, fun and free trick-or-treat event for children Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 11:45 a.m. at the McKinleyville Shopping Center. There will be lots of free candy and toys from the shopping center businesses, plus a costume parade. (707) 834-6460

SPOOKY DUNES TOUR Get outside and explore Halloween with Friends of the Dunes Saturday, Oct. 28. Tour guides lead kids and their adults through the dunes to meet spooky and silly dune characters. Dress in costume and be prepared for a short hike in the sand. One-hour tours start every 30 minutes from 1 to 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per child/$3 for Friends of the Dunes members and Manila residents is suggested. Space is limited; call (707) 444-1397 or email info@friendsofhthedunes.org to reserve a spot.

SPOOKY STORYTIME Northtown Books, 957 H St. in Arcata, hosts a spooky storytime Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. Be there and be scared!

HOWLOWEEN PAWTY Bring your be(a)stie down to Humboldt Pet Supply, 145 G St., Sunday, Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. for a howling good time! There will be two costume contests – one for your furry pal to strut their stuff and one for human and pet dynamic duos. There will be a spooky agility course, a Halloween-themed photo booth, free treat samples, games of musical chairs, a raffle and more. Let Fido guzzle some water while you sip on sophisticated drinks. The event is a fundraiser for Companion Animal Foundation’s mobile veterinary unit.

BOO AT THE ZOO The Sequoia Park Zoo and Foundation invites you to the annual spook-tacular Halloween celebration, Boo @ the Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy frightfully delightful crafts, games, and face painting, take a stroll down the extinction trail and witness the animal pumpkin stomp and chomp! Show off your wild side and join the Costume Parade & Contest. All activities are included with general zoo admission; zoo members join the fun for free. sequoiaparkzoo.net, (707) 442- 5649 ext. 203

HALLOWEEN CONCERT Join the All Seasons Orchestra for a free Halloween-themed concert and party at the D Street Neighborhood Center, 1301 D St., Arcata, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. All Seasons Orchestra, sponsored by the Arcata Recreation Division and the Rodden Family, is a community orchestra open to all ages that includes strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion sections. Scary music for the evening includes the theme from Jaws, the Harry Potter Symphonic Suite, Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance, “Mars, the Bringer of War” from Holst’s The Planets, “Symphonic Suite” from Lord of the Rings, selections from Phantom of the Opera and Funeral March of the Marionette. Bring your carved pumpkin to enter the jack-o’-lantern contest and wear your costume to enter the Halloween costume contest. Enjoy trick-or-treat candy, apple cider and other light refreshments. (707) 443-2626, cityofarcata.org/rec

PLAZA TRICK OR TREAT Arcata Main Street invites families to trick-or-treat on the Arcata Plaza on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. The streets will be closed to traffic so participants can enjoy business-to-business visits and gathering treats (or tricks!). The spook procession meets at 4 p.m. at the corner of 11th and H streets, to be joined by bubbles and the HSU Lumberjack Marching Band on the way to and around the Arcata Plaza. There, the parade will be met with music, more treats, the Halloween Fairy and much, more. This is free community fun for the entire family; come by broom, as parking is limited and please leave your dogs at home.

HARVEST FESTIVAL ON THE PLAZA North Bay Rotaract and the Jacoby’s Storehouse Merchants Association present a Harvest Festival Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Arcata Plaza in addition to the annual Trick or Treat on the Plaza. There will be a pumpkin decorating contest, costume contests, fall carnival games, face painting, music, hot apple cider and hot chocolate, plus a haunted hallway in Jacoby’s Storehouse. facebook.com/events/304527023286507/

MONSTER STORYTIME Bring your own little monsters to the Tin Can Mailman, 1000 H St. in Arcata, for monster story time Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. Grrr!

DOWS PRAIRIE GRANGE CARNIVALThe members of Dow’s Prairie Grange in McKinleyville are sponsoring their annual free community Halloween carnival for youth under 12 on Tuesday, Oct. 31. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween night, Grange members, community volunteers and Girl Scouts will run games such as the ring toss, duck pond, and Go Fish so children can win small prizes and candy. There will be decorations that can provide a nice photo opportunity for families. A costume parade and contest will be held at 8:30 p.m. After judging for the best costume in each age category, the children will be able to take turns trying to break open a piñata for even more sweet treats. Community members are encouraged to bring canned food or other non-perishables to support Grange’s holiday food basket program to serve those in need. The Dow’s Prairie Grange is located at 3995 Dow’s Prairie Road opposite the elementary school.















